Now Larry Page is talking up Motorola's upcoming products

It's that wonderful time that happens every three months, when firms out how much they made (or lost) and assure investors that yes, we're not squandering your money.

Google chimed in with what it earned (US$14 billion in revenue, up 31 percent year-on-year) during the first quarter of 2013, though Motorola continued to be a drag on its operating costs.

You can get the full breadth of Google's financials from the company itself, but a few interesting points stood out from its earnings call, hosted by CEO Larry Page, CFO Patrick Pichette and CBO Nikesh Arora.

Like Eric Schmidt did earlier this week, Page touted Motorola's upcoming products, a move that meant to keep investors off his back about when they'll start receiving dividends from the purchase of the company.

"I've seen Moto's upcoming products myself, and I'm really excited about the potential there," he said. "In a year, they've accomplished a lot and have improved velocity and execution."

Still not clear what's coming

Page touched on themes he brought up during the company's last earnings call: the need for a durable phone with long battery life, water resiliency and the ability not to shatter when dropped.

So while it doesn't have a product to announce, Google wants you to know Motorola is working on a sturdy phone you won't have to charge constantly that also withstands spills caused by your kids. There you go.

The gathered executives also stuck up for Google Fiber, which Page called a project pushed by co-founder Sergey Brin, saying it's riding the next chapter of the internet and that it's still in its early days. In other words - don't freak, investors, there's method to what might seem like madness.

The CEO also said that Google hasn't hit on what Andy Rubin, former head of Android, will do for the company moving forward.

"We're not going to make news on that today," he warned.

As for Google Glass, Page was sure to note he doesn't view it as a luxury device, despite it's US$1,500 current price tag. And yes it runs on Android, in case you weren't sure.

Google will have the world's ear at a bend come May 15 - May 17 during Google IO, so look for more out of Mountain View's favorite wild child shortly. Maybe we'll finally get some specifics on what's so great at Motorola.