The best Bank Holiday mobile phone and SIM deals

We know, we know - there are far more exciting things you'd rather be doing with your delightful bank holiday weekend than painstakingly hunting high and low on the web for a new mobile phone deal. The words 'barbecue' and 'daiquiri' spring immediately to mind.

But if you're a responsible sun worshipper, you'll know that the odd few minutes indoors away from the sun is a good thing. Especially when there are some top deals to be had on iPhones, the Samsung Galaxy S7 and LG G6.

And the good news is that we've done all the hard work for you. We've closed the curtains, put on the air con and picked out the very best mobile phone deals you can get on those mobiles and more this weekend. So relax, put down that daiquiri for just a moment, and check out the best smartphone deals available this weekend.

£15 off iPhone SE

iPhone SE | EE | £10 upfront (with 15OFFSE code)| Unlimited mins and texts | 1GB data | £17.99pm

A tenner. Thanks to this hot-off-the-press discount code from Mobiles.co.uk, the price of a dozen sausages and a cheap bottle of sparkling wine is all it takes to get hold of Apple's cheapest iPhone. And £17.99 a month is a ridiculous tariff for a phone as winning as this. Total cost over 24 months is £446.76

Get this iPhone SE deal: from Mobiles.co.uk

Voucher code: 15OFFSE

£140 off Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge + VR Headset

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge | EE | £20 upfront (with EDGEVR20 code) | 5GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32.99pm

Even after it threw in the Samsung Galaxy VR headset (worth around £120), the £159.99 EE wanted upfront for the Galaxy S7 Edge on this deal seemed a bit steep. Lucky then that you can now enter EDGEVR20 at the checkout to get a monumental £140 discount. Total cost over 24 months is £811.76

View this deal: at Mobiles.co.uk

Voucher code: EDGEVR20

£10 off Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 | EE | £40 upfront (with code BNKHOL10) | Unlimited mins and texts | 2GB data | £22.99 per month

OK, so a tenner discount doesn't sound like the most generous discount ever. But it looks like Mobiles.co.uk has squeezed every last drop it can out of the Galaxy S7 price - this is alarmingly cheap. So while everybody else at the barbie is comparing their swanky new Samsung Galaxy S8s, you can feel smug that you'll be spending at least £200 less than them over the next two years. Total cost over 24 months is £591.76

View this deal: at Mobiles.co.uk

Voucher code: BNKHOL10

£25 off iPhone 6

iPhone 6 | £45 upfront (with code BNKHOL17) | Unlimited calls and texts | 1GB data | £17.99 per month

Like Roger Federer and The Rolling Stones, the iPhone 6 is still great after all these years. And it makes a fantastic budget smartphone if you simply can't justify stretching to the iPhone 7. Unlike Mick Jagger, it's getting more attractive, too, with an extra £25 off the price when you enter the code BNKHOL17 at the checkout. Total cost over 24 months is £476.76

Get this iPhone 6 deal: at Mobiles.co.uk

Voucher code: BNKHOL17

£25 off LG G6

LG G6 | O2 | £50 upfront (with TR25G6 code) | 6GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

O2's double data deals have had as cooing since they were announced a couple of weeks ago, Combine that with this EXCLUSIVE TechRadar discount code (TR25G6) and we reckon this is the best value LG G6 deal on any network right now. Total cost over 24 months is £746

View this LG G6 deal: at Mobiles.co.uk

Voucher code: TR25G6

Incredible Vodafone SIM only prices

Vodafone | 12-month contract | 8GB-25GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | From £8pm

Yes, you are reading that correctly. If you're coming to the end of your contract but are perfectly happy with your handset, then these Vodafone SIM only deals are quite astonishing. Choose between 8GB a month for £8, 20GB for £10 or a massive 25GB for £13. But there is a catch - you'll have to put a bit of effort in to get it at this price. In reality, you'll pay about a tenner more per 30 days and then claim cashback every couple of months. It might be a pain in the neck, but well worth it for the prices.

8GB Vodafone SIM only deal available from Mobiles.co.uk

20GB Vodafone SIM only deal available from Mobiles.co.uk

25GB Vodafone SIM only deal available from Mobiles.co.uk

If your appetite for phone deals (not burgers) has been well and truly whetted, but none of the above are quite hitting the spot, then check out the below comparison tool. We've surfaced the best deals on the above phones - together with the likes of the iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S8 - so you don't have to wait until Black Friday 2017 to pick up your perfect mobile.