HP TouchPad sale: No more UK units

No more TouchPad bagains in the UK

The limited, final production run of the HP TouchPad tablet will not be arriving on UK shores, after the company revealed the last cut-price tablets will be North America-only.

There was excitement among many UK gadget fans, who initially missed out on an £89 WebOS tablet, when HP announced it would be producing one more batch of TouchPads before the year is out.

However the company confirmed they'll be staying on the other side of the pond.

A HP spokesperson said: "A limited quantity of TouchPads will be available in the coming weeks in North America only. "

Discontinued

"In EMEA we are discontinuing the webOS hardware operations and will not offer any additional products beyond what might be currently available in selective outlets," the statement added.

The last production run will be sold at the knock-down price of $99, but it's a shame that UK fans won't have the chance to make one last scramble to pick up a bargain.

Tuesday has seen rumblings that HP might consider resurrecting the tablet as part of its new Personal Systems spin-off plan, but this statement seems to nix that idea at this time.

Via: T3.com