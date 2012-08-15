Could Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 debut Wednesday?

Word on the web is that we could see Samsung's Galaxy Note 10.1 Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. EST/9 a.m. PST.

The reveal is expected to happen during a Samsung event in New York City. While Samsung hasn't said yay or nay if Wednesday's the day the next in the Galaxy Note series makes its first appearance, a media invitation alludes to a tablet-like device being front and center.

The invite even suggests a stylus, an apparatus that's to be part of the tablet's package.

TechRadar confirmed Samsung would reveal the Note 10.1 sometime in August, and what better time than the middle of the month?

We played with the new Note at Mobile World Congress, and while you can read our full hands-on experience here, some standout features were its 1.4GHz dual-core processor and yes, even the precise stylus, though there was no spot for it to dock.

TechRadar reached out to Samsung for official word on Wednesday's event but have yet to receive word about Note 10.1 or even about what Wednesday's event will center around.

Could this be a sign they're saving the press for the big announcement?

Via SlashGear and Engadget