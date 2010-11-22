Orange and T-Mobile confirm cheaper iPads

Orange and T-Mobile have confirmed that they will both be offering cheaper iPad deals — by tying users into longer term contracts.

T-Mobile was first out of the blocks with a statement that reveals nothing more than a relatively soon UK release date for the new iPad price plans:

"T-Mobile UK today announced it will offer new purchase options for iPad users, including more affordable prices when purchased with a data service plan, for iPad with Wi-Fi + 3G models in the coming months."

Anything you can do... we can do equally as well

And hot on its heels, Orange released a statement that was almost identical. In fact, it is, except thankfully someone copy and pasted the word 'Orange' in for 'T-Mobile', thus avoiding an embarrassing situation:

"Orange UK today announced it will offer new purchase options for iPad users, including more affordable prices when purchased with a data service plan, for iPad with Wi-Fi + 3G models in the coming months."

Currently, if users want to buy Apple's tablet and use it online wherever they like, the only option is buying the iPad Wi-Fi + 3G full price, which involves a hefty payment to buy the device then more money to your favourite network when you want to use data.

So the statements leave us in the dark over UK pricing, but if compared to the iPhone 4, it seems likely you'll be able to pick one up for around £150-£200 on a £35-£30 per month, two-year deal — although the fact there won't be minutes or texts involved may alter that price slightly.

Via Marketing Week