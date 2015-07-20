Win! Lenovo ThinkPad E555 laptop

Over the next few weeks, in the build up to the launch of Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 10, we're giving away most of the gear that we have recently reviewed as part of a clear out we're having in the office.

We're also throwing in a free (random) wireless router with this competition prize. The ten Windows 10 capable PCs, laptops and tablets that will be given away over the next few weeks include:

Today, we are giving away the Lenovo ThinkPad E555 laptop which we reviewed a few weeks ago. This product comes with an AMD quad-core APU, 4GB of RAM and 500GB hard disk drive. You will be able to upgrade it to Windows 10.

"Forget the Essentials range, Lenovo has a winner on its hands with the ThinkPad E555, a laptop which bears all the qualities (well, almost) of the legendary ThinkPad family but without the price tag."

If you fancy winning yourself this little computer that's worth about £200, just answer the question below. Note that the promotion ends on Monday 27 July 2015 at 23:59. That competition prize was provided by Ebuyer.