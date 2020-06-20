MacBook deals: save $300/£250 on a Pro, or pick up the Air for its cheapest price ever

Great MacBook deals are up for grabs this weekend in both the US and the UK, meaning you can score yourself a nice little Apple sale regardless of what model you're looking for.

The 2020 MacBook Air for just $899.99 (was $999) at Amazon is a particular treat and the lowest ever price we've seen on this barely a month old laptop. It's definitely one of the better value new MacBook deals we've seen for a few generations with its upgraded 256GB SSD being so, so much better than the measly 128GB you got on the old models. The 10th Gen Core i3 processor and 8GB helping of RAM are nice too and keep this cheap MacBook running speedily. Considering that you're far under a $1000 here, this is really great value in our books, and well worth the cash.

If you did want to break that $1000 barrier though, then you can get a really powerful 2019 MacBook Pro 13 for just $1,499 at Amazon right now - a superb $300 saving overall. Sure, this one's a little older and doesn't feature that fancy 'Magic Keyboard' but it's got an upgraded 2.4Ghz Core i5 processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, making it blow the new MacBook Pro's out of the water when it comes to bang for the buck.

UK shoppers will also be happy in regards to MacBook deals this weekend with the 2020 MacBook Air being reduced to just £949 (was £999) at Currys, and this bad boy 2020 MacBook Pro for just £1,375 (was £1,499) at Amazon. We're deep-diving into why these deals are so good just down below, so simply scroll down to see more info.

MacBook deals in the US

Apple MacBook Air (2020) | $999 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $99 and bag yourself a brand new MacBook Air this weekend at Amazon. These new 2020 models come with a newly upgraded 256GB SSD - a significant boost over the pitiful 128GB helping the old baseline Air's had. You're also getting a brand new Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, which are decently speedy specs.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) | $1,799 $1,499 at Amazon

Save $300 on an upgraded spec MacBook Pro 13 this weekend at Amazon. If you can do without the upgraded keyboard on the new 2020 model, these older gen Pro 13's are incredibly good value with their 2.4Ghz Intel Core i5 processors, 256GB SSDs, and 8GB of RAM.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) | $2,399 $2,099 at Amazon

Save $300 on the ultimate design work station this weekend at Amazon. With a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card, these are the top of the line laptops from Apple and perfect if you're really serious about your productivity.

MacBook deals in the UK

Apple MacBook Air (2020) | £999 £949 at Currys

If you're in the UK you can get an absolute steal on this 2020 MacBook Air at Currys with a £50 discount. Not only are you getting the latest Macbook Air for cheap here, but you can also get free next day delivery using the code FREENEXT at checkout.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2020) | £1,499 £1,375 at Amazon

Or, alternatively if you need something with a little more grunt under the bonnet, check out this £125 off deal on a brand new iPad Pro 13 at Amazon. This ones got the baseline 1.5Ghz Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, but features a massively spacious 512GB SSD, which won't run out in short order.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) | £2,399 £2,149 at Amazon

This 16-inch MacBook Pro is the most recent iteration featuring a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card. This one's definitely a hefty investment, but worthwhile if you've got the bucks and want something truly slick.

For more options, be sure to visit our best MacBook deals page, where you'll not only find a detailed model comparison, but also the best prices in all regions. We've also got a fantastic cheap laptop deals page, which you can check out if you're finding the Apple sales a little too pricey and would like a cheap Windows alternative.