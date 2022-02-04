Love the AirPods Max but hate the price? Don't miss these excellent Apple deals

Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones are among the best-sounding wireless cans we've tested – but their expensive price makes them difficult to recommend to anyone on a budget.

Happily, there are some excellent deals on the AirPods Max today that bring the prices in the US and the UK down to more palatable numbers, giving you a chance to snag the Apple headphones with big discounts. (Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

In the US, Amazon has reduced the AirPods Max from $549 to $449.99, saving you just over $99 and bringing the headphones close to their lowest ever price.

In the UK, the AirPods Max have returned to their lowest price of £399 – that's a huge saving of £150 at Laptops Direct. This deal only applies to the pink variant of the headphones, but there are discounts on the other colors, with prices going up to £449.

Today's best Apple AirPods Max deals

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $99.01 – The AirPods Max are an exceptional pair of Apple headphones, with great noise cancellation, a stellar audio performance, and a striking design. While they have dropped as low as $429 in the past, this deal is still well worth snapping up if you want to buy the AirPods Max with a discount.



Apple AirPods Max - Pink: £549 £399 at Laptops Direct

Save £150 – The pink variant of the AirPods Max have returned to their lowest price, saving you £150 on the excellent wireless headphones. If you're looking for deals on the other colors, check out Laptop Direct's full selection - every version of the AirPods Max has been discounted.



Now just over a year old, the Apple AirPods Max are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, boasting a unique design, excellent audio quality, and unbeaten connectivity within the wider Apple ecosystem.

While their high price can be off putting, these discounts feel much more reasonable for a pair of premium over-ear wireless headphones.

For your money, you get powerful high-quality audio and healthy battery life of up to 20 hours, as well as memory foam earcups and an unusual mesh headband that'll stay comfortable for hours.

With their focus on sound quality, the AirPods Max are a great choice for anyone who wants to expand their sonic horizons beyond the in-ear AirPods and AirPods Pro. It's a shame that there's no 3.5mm for wired listening – or support for hi-res audio – but the audio performance of the AirPods Max is undeniably good.

Yes, they're considerably more expensive than the in-ear AirPods, but music lovers will appreciate the step up in sound quality, effective noise cancellation, and luxurious build.

