Looks like WhatsApp may be getting a Dark Mode

Dark Mode for YouTube has come to Android in the last few months, and it looks like a similar feature will be coming to ease the stress on your eyes within WhatsApp soon.

WhatsApp has yet to have a dark mode on either iOS or Android, but it looks like the new setting will be coming to both platforms in the future. This is all according to a Twitter account called WABetaInfo.

The Twitter account is well known for teardowns of WhatsApp APKs, and it seems that's how they've found the new information about dark mode.

I’m happy to exclusively give the good news: WhatsApp is finally working on a Dark Mode! It’s a dream 😍There are many important secret references in recent updates!Be patient to see it out, hoping it will be FULL OLED friendly for Android phones, iPhone X and newer!September 14, 2018

Patience may be required

The account also says to be patient, so it may be WhatsApp won't be releasing this feature for quite some time.

If the company does create a dark mode for WhatsApp, it may make reading your messages in the dark and at night a touch easier, as you'll have a dark background with white text rather than a white background with black text.

It's a popular feature in apps like YouTube and others, so it's no surprise it's a feature WhatsApp wants to add to its large array of functionality, including video calls and location sharing.

Via Phone Arena