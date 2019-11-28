Looking for a cheap iPhone deal this Black Friday? Argos has slashed the price of the XR

With everything from Lego and Nintendo Switches to stand mixers and Pokémon, Argos Black Friday deals have been up there with the best this year.

And now it's managed to deliver the overall lowest price we've ever seen for the still-brilliant Apple iPhone XR. It costs less than £600 to buy now that Argos has taken a full £200 off the handset's original RRP.

It's come down to only £549 for your choice of the handset's six colourways. And, as you'd expect from Argos, that includes free delivery to your home or, if it's more convenient, click and collect from a store.

With a price this low, we're not certain this offer will be around for long. And once you've snapped up the unlocked handset, be sure to head over to our SIM only deals guide to help you decide what tariff to combine it with.

Not the deal for you? Consult our Black Friday phone deals guide

Apple iPhone XR from Argos | SIM-free | £629 £549

Apple's awesome 2018 flagship phone is still super popular over one year since release. It's not hard to see why - the beautiful 6.1-inch screen, powerful A12 Bionic chipset and fantastic 12MP camera will make you wonder why anybody would bother with the much pricier iPhone 11.View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.