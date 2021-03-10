LG OLED TVs are at record low prices – but not for long

LG makes some of the most coveted OLED TVs in the business, and its 2020 models have just been hit by a massive discount.

All three of the LG BX, LG CX and LG GX Gallery Series OLED models are now at a record-low price point, with a 55-inch B Series model even coming in at less than £1,000. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region below.)

It's a temporary flash sale, and will only last for a week from March 10 (today, at the time of writing), meaning the deal should end on March 17.

The LG BX is now just £989 for a 55-inch size, cementing its status as the cheapest OLED TV on sale in the UK right now after a £211 discount. Meanwhile, the 48-inch and 55-inch LG CX models are both now £1,169 (fixing the odd pricing they had previously) and the 77-inch now comes in at £3,149.

The flashy LG GX starts at a very reasonable £1,439 after a £360 discount, meaning it's never been cheaper to get an accomplished LG OLED into your home.

If you're after something truly premium, though, the LG ZX 8K OLED TV has a staggering discount at Currys right now, knocking £10,000 off the RRP for its largest 88-inch size.

Today's best LG OLED TV deals

LG BX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,299 £989 at Currys

Get the flagship size on this bargain OLED TV at Currys right now. With deep blacks and an infinite contrast ratio – as well as the webOS smart platform – it's a great centerpiece TV for your home. It comes with support for Dolby Atmos audio too.

LG BX 65-inch OLED TV: £1,999 £1,439 at Currys

Go one size up for a big-screen experience. You will be paying more for the privilege, but you'll be able to soak in those OLED images on an even bigger scale.

LG CX OLED 48-inch OLED TV: £1,479 £1,169 at Currys

The 48-inch size on the LG CX has, weirdly, cost more than the 55-inch for most of its time on sale. That's changed with this latest discount, bringing it to the same sale price – meaning the only deciding factor should be which works better for your home.

LG CX OLED 55-inch OLED TV: £1,399 £1,169 at Currys

Currys has the impressive LG CX OLED TV at its lowest-ever price. Packing an OLED panel, 4K resolution, and Dolby Vision / Atmos support, it's one of our absolute favorite TVs on sale right now. Plus, there's HDMI 2.1 in here, which means you're set up for next-gen gaming as well.

LG CX OLED 77-inch TV: £3,499 £3,149 at Currys

Get the LG CX OLED at a massive 77-inch size. It's still a hefty price tag, but certainly an easier pill to swallow at this latest discount.

View Deal

LG GX OLED 77-inch TV: £4,999 £4,049 at Currys

Splash out on the Gallery Series OLED at 77 inches, for a gorgeous wall-mounted set that's just 5mm deep and will look pretty as a picture on your wall. (You may need to pay for professional installation, mind.)

View Deal

LG ZX 8K OLED 77-inch: £12,999 £11,999 at Currys

Can't fit an 88-inch screen in your home, or just want something a little cheaper? This 77-inch model has a more reasonable price tag, but a much smaller £1,000 discount too.

LG ZX 8K OLED 88-inch: £29,999 £19,999 at Currys

The LG ZX is an outlier as a television that combines the beauty of an OLED panel with the detail of 8K resolution. It is a pricey model, but this £10,000 discount brings it more in reach of many.

OLED is the premium TV tech of the moment, but stubbornly high prices have long kept it out of the hands of those with a sub-£1,000 budget. No longer! We saw a number of successive discounts on the LG CX specifically over Black Friday last year, and it looks like LG is delving deeper into discount territory ahead of its 2021 models entering the market.

The price cuts are clearly designed to push some old units before LG's 2021 OLEDs arrive, with the LG C1 OLED, LG G1 OLED, and new entry-level A1 OLED just around the corner.

The A Series model is expected to offer the best value for money, and could even start at a sub-£1,000 price point, though we're yet to receive official details on that.

Looking for more OLED TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from across the web right here, with offers available in the US, UK, and Australia.