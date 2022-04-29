LG B1 OLED TV deal cuts this PS5-ready set to its lowest ever price

Looking for the perfect affordable TV to take advantage of the PS5's new VRR capabilities? The LG B1 is a great-looking OLED TV that includes HDMI 2.1 will support for 4K 120Hz and VRR – and you can now get the 55-inch version for its lowest ever price: just £869 at Box.co.uk!

LG B1 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1599, now £869 at Box.co.uk

In recent months, the LG B1's price had dropped to around £999 – and now you can get it for even less. This 4K OLED TV from the 2021 range features LG's Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor for sharp images and great HDR performance, and two of its four HDMI ports include HDMI 2.1 support, so it's perfect for next-gen gaming. At a generous 55-inches, it offers big and beautiful images.

The LG B1 delivers the precise and deep HDR contrast that the best OLED TVs are known for, but for a lower price compared to the LG C1. It gets there by trimming back in a couple of areas, but they're all areas we can very much accept for the price, because the most important stuff is all so good.

For example, while you get the same kind of excellent, rich OLED colours as the LG C1, you get a slightly less advanced image processor – but one that's still able to match the quality of other mid-range TVs no question.

And while you still get HDMI 2.1 support with 4K 120Hz and VRR gaming (including FreeSync and G-Sync), plus LG's useful Game Optimizer software, only two of the four HDMI ports on the LG B1 support HDMI 2.1 features, whereas all four ports on the LG C1 support HDMI 2.1.

When it comes to smart TV tech, the B1 includes LG's excellent webOS software, which is stuffed with key streaming services – the same as you get on any of the best LG TVs.

Aside from a super-sharp 4K picture, you've got support for Dolby Vision HDR, including Dolby Vision gaming at 120Hz from the Xbox Series X – and this one of only a handful of TVs to offer it.

Dolby Atmos support means movies, TV and supporting games sound as good as possible – and there's Filmmaker Mode included for purist movie fans.

For this lowest-ever price, combined with excellent picture quality and large size, this is a fantastic TV to invest in.