Lenovo Smart Display release date confirmed for the UK

The Lenovo Smart Display release date has been confirmed as October for the UK.

Lenovo revealed the arrival to its first market outside the US during IFA 2018, and both the 8-inch and 10-inch versions of the Smart Display will be available in the UK.

You'll be able to buy the Smart Display from John Lewis and AO, and Lenovo says it will have more retailers on board before it goes on sale.

How much?

There's no word on the Smart Display price for the UK just yet, but in the US the 8-inch model costs $199, while the 10-inch version is $249.

Direct conversions give us Smart Display prices of around £155 and £190 respectively, but the office cost is likely to be a little steeper than that. We'll update this article when we know for sure.