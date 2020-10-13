Lego deals: massive savings on Star Wars, Ninjago, and Minecraft sets – available now

Amazon Prime Day is always a great day for Lego deals. Here, we list the very best deals you can find on Amazon, with some great playsets in the Lego Star Wars, Ninjago, Minecraft, Lego City, and Technic ranges, with up to 46% off in some cases!

There's something here for everyone, from parents looking for early Christmas presents, to collectors looking for the stylish, and super-cool Lego Architecture sets.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

The best Lego Star Wars deals:

The now legendary Lego Star Wars series covers all the Star Wars movies, as well as spin offs from the Saga. They're great kits for kids and collectors alike but some of the more collectable sets can cost a small fortune. Enter Amazon Prime Day, when you might just pick up a bargain...

Lego Star Wars Poe Dameron's X-wing Fighter Building Set £89.99 £57.19 on Amazon

SAVE 36%: This modern update to the iconic X-wing fighter comes with three minifigures – Poe Dameron, a Knight of Ren, Jannah, plus R2-D2. Naturally, it has adjustable wings and it fires stud shooters and spring-loaded missiles. Stay on target.

Lego Star Wars Boost Droid Commander £175.80 £109.99 from Amazon

SAVE 37%: This buildable robot set puts you in command of three app-controlled Star Wars Lego droids: R2-D2, Gonk Droid and Mouse Droid. You can then use the intuitive Boost drag-and-drop coding app to give each droid their own personalities and skills to solve missions.

Lego Ninjago deals:

The ever-popular Lego Ninjago series features some great sets for kids, and they range from the simple to complex, with which kids can create some fantastic, all-action models.

Lego Ninjago Castle of the Forsaken Emperor Set £ 89.99 £58.99 on Amazon

SAVE 34%: Role-play ninja vs Ice Emperor battles with this cool playset. The castle features an ice arch, two towers, a stud-shooting crossbow, weapon storage with ice skates and hockey stick. Comes with seven Lego Ninjago minifigures.View Deal

Lego Ninjago Lloyd's Titan Mech Action Figure, Masters of Spinjitzu Playset £64.99 £40.99 on Amazon

SAVE 37%: A posable titan mech ninja robot toy, with gripping hands, a spinning slicer/shield, a giant katana and a detachable minifigure flyer. Comes with six minifigures.

Lego Ninjago Fire Fang Snake Toy, Masters of Spinjitzu Playset £39.99 £24.49 on Amazon

SAVE 38%: Ninja hero Kai battles against cobra-like snake fire Fang with opening mouth and a swiping tail with two stud shooters. Comes with four Lego Ninjago minifigures: Kai Forbidden Spinjitzu, sorceress Aspheera, Slayer and Destroyer.View Deal

Lego Ninjago Jay's Storm Fighter Set £34.99 £22.99 on Amazon

SAVE 34%: Jay’s Storm Fighter features an opening minifigure cockpit, spring-loaded shooters and foldout wings. Comes with four Lego Ninjago minifigures - Jay, Nya, Pythor and Lasha - plus the collectible Nunchucks of Lightning with a buildable Serpentine stand.

Lego City deals:

Lego City is a long-standing Lego range that depicts aspects of city life and often features emergency services, construction, and city transport such as trains and planes.

Lego City Nitro Wheels Tuning Workshop Building Set £89.99 £47.99 on Amazon

SAVE 46%: This City set features a toy garage, camping trailer and six vehicles, including a breakdown truck, a hotrod, and a rocket-powered motorbike. Comes with seven minifigures, including two mechanics, three customers, and Jawls the Bulldog.

Lego City Police Sky Police Air Base Station £69.99 £37.99 on Amazon

SAVE 46%: This Police Air Base Station set features a three level police station control tower with storage, office, rotating satellite dish, and a jail cell with bed and breakaway wall. Comes with six Lego minifigures.

Lego City Police Mobile Command Center Set £39.99 £22.99 on Amazon

SAVE 42%: This set is a truck that opens into a police mobile command centre, with a detachable cab, jail cell, monitoring room, and satellite dish. Comes with male and female police officers, plus a police dog figure!

Lego Technic deals:

Lego Technic is Lego's advanced model building system, where models function similarly to the vehicles they are often based upon and sometimes include pneumatic or electric-powered operation.

Lego Technic Car Transporter 2-in-1 Model, Advanced Construction Set £139.99 £86.99 on Amazon

SAVE 38%: This truck comes with adjustable car decks for seamless navigation to the upper and lower levels, vehicle locks and a tilting driver’s cab. Comes with a blue car with working steering and V8 piston engine.

Lego Technic Compact Crawler Crane and Tower Crane, 2-in-1 Spiderlike Model, Construction Set £79.99 £60.59 on Amazon

SAVE 24%: The Crawler Crane folds into a compact vehicle travelling on rugged crawler tracks. Kids can drive into position, lower the outriggers, extend the boom and activate the safety lock, then rotate the superstructure through 180°.

Lego Architecture deals:

For the more discerning Lego collector we have Lego Architecture, which recreates famous buildings from around the world. This is definitely not a toy!

Lego Architecture Trafalgar Square Building Set £79.99 £44.99 on Amazon

SAVE 44%: This highly detailed model of Trafalgar Square captures the essence of a historical London landmark. Landmarks include the National Gallery with detailed interior, Nelson’s Column and two Trafalgar Square fountains.

Lego Architecture Tokyo Model, Skyline Collection £54.99 £32.99 on Amazon

SAVE 40%: Includes scale models of Tokyo Skytree, the world’s tallest freestanding tower, Tokyo Tower, Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower and Tokyo Big Sight. The cherry-tree-filled Chidorigafuchi Park, a classic pagoda tower and Shibuya Crossing are also featured.



Lego Architecture Dubai Model, Skyline Collection £54.99 £33.99 on Amazon

SAVE 38%: This stylish Lego Architecture set features these famous Dubai landmarks: The Burj Khalifa, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel, Dubai Frame and The Dubai Fountain.

More great Lego deals:

Lego Minecraft The Illager Raid Village Building Set with Ravager and Kai £64.99 £38.99 on Amazon

SAVE 40%: Features three Minecraft locations: A flat-roof desert house, trading post and a field with crops to be defended against ravaging Illagers. Comes with two Villagers, two Illagers, Kai, Pig and Cat figures, plus a big, biting Ravager.

Lego Marvel Avengers Compound Battle Superhero Playset £89.99 £53.89 on Amazon

SAVE 40%: This great value set features the Avengers compound with a two-level office building, a helipad (plus helicopter), a garage, and an off roader. The helicopter features spinning rotors and a six-stud rapid shooter.Comes with four minifigures: Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Nebula, and Outrider, plus Hulk and Thanos big figures, and an Ant-Man microfigure.

Lego Hidden Side Newbury Haunted High School Construction Big Set £79.99 £59.99 on Amazon

SAVE 25%: Play AR Lego games with the Lego app and this interactive Augmented Reality ghost playset. The school transforms and features a hidden chamber, computer lab, library, bathroom, chemistry room, bell tower and comes with eight minifigures.

Lego Hidden Side Ghost Train Express Construction Set £55.99 £41.99 on Amazon

SAVE 25%: Play exciting ghost-hunting AR adventures with this physical Lego model and the Lego app. This Hidden Side train features ghost wings that fold-out with the flip of a lever, and a chamber to remove the ghosts haunting Ms. Santos.

Looking for Lego Harry Potter deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

