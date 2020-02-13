Last chance to get Sky Entertainment and Cinema for only £4.99

What better way is there to cure the cold February weather blues then by curling up on the sofa and binge watching a few hit TV shows? Especially with this ace Now TV deal where you get access to a wide range of movies and series for a mere £4.99.

That's right, for just under a fiver you can get a Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment month pass. So that means access to hundreds of TV shows (every single episode of Game of Thrones anyone?) as well as tonnes of recent films and enduring classics, with one premiere added every single day of the month.

And this offer (which is available until next Thursday, February 13th) has landed just in time for Toy Story 4, as Now TV has confirmed that it will be available come Valentine's Day.

And now you can finally go full HD with the streaming service by adding its Now TV Boost for an extra £3.

Considering a month's worth of these two passes would normally amount to over £20, you're looking at a saving of over 75%!

This double-whammy Now TV bundle deal in full

Now TV Entertainment AND Cinema Pass| 1 month | £20.98 £4.99

A scintillating 75% saving on a whole month of the best drama, comedy and cinema Sky has to offer. So there's the likes of Game of Thrones, The Righteous Gemstones, Cobra and The New Pope on the Entertainment side, and then everything from Aladdin and Avengers: Endgame to Titanic and The Godfather with the Cinema sub. The only problem you'll have is how to fit everything in in one month! Deal expires on Thursday, February 13View Deal

Note that once the month is up, you'll remain on these Entertainment and Cinema subscriptions, which are charged at £8.99 and £11.99 per month respectively. So don't forget to cancel before the 30 days are up if you don't want to continue.