Knock off over £50 on the Ring Door View Cam in this Currys Cyber Monday deal

Shaving a tidy £50 off its RRP, pay just £67.99 instead of £119 for the Ring Door View Cam and add another smart gadget to your ecosystem with this cheap smart home deal.

Ring Door View Cam: from Currys PC World | £119 £67.99 | Save £51.01

Link up to your smartphone (erm... have you seen the Cyber Monday phone deals you can get?) and see who's rocking up to your front door with the Ring Door View Cam. Sending a notification to your device when someone comes knocking, you'll not only be able to see who it is but even speak to your guest with its two-way audio system.

What is the Ring Door View Cam?

In the year 2020 there is a smart home gadget for practically any function these days. From switching on the lights to answering the door. Enter Ring, who offer an extra layer of safety and convenience when it comes to seeing who's come knocking at your door.

Replacing the more traditional peephole, the Ring Door View Cam hosts a 1080p resolution camera that links up to your smartphone or tablet. When someone presses the doorbell, then, a notification will be sent to your device where you'll be able to pull up the live video feed. That said, you can still see out of your peephole if you happen to be right at the door with its glass lens at the top of the Ring Door View Cam.

There's also two-way audio communication, meaning you can speak directly to who's at your door, whether to ward off suspicious callers, or to ask them where to place your delivery. The latter is especially useful if you're not actually at home, able to be notified and access remotely.

The Ring Door View Cam also comes equipped with a motion sensor. For those who knock instead of using the doorbell, then, movement will still be detected and ensure a notification is sent your device.

No need to drill, the Ring Door View Cam is easy to install and comes with a rechargeable battery that sits on the inside of your door.

