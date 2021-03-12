iPhone 12 deals have shot down in price lately for both SIM-free and contracts

The iPhone 12, in typical Apple fashion, hasn't seen a huge amount of price drops since it launched. However, right now that seems to be a different case with big discounts on both SIM-free and contract deals.

This applies to both iPhone 12 deals and the smaller, more affordable iPhone 12 mini deals. For those who would prefer a SIM-free phone, Currys is currently offering a £40 discount on both handsets.

All you have to do is enter the code iPHONE40 at the checkout. For anyone who wants a contract instead, the retailer Fonehouse is the way to go for a leading price right now.

It has two 100GB of data offers on the Three network. One for the mini and one for the regular 12 - both of which offer low price points.

iPhone 12 deals:

iPhone 12: at Currys | SIM-free | £799 £759 with code iPHONE40

Currys has gone ahead and released the lowest price yet on the impressive iPhone 12. If you apply the code iPHONE40 at the checkout, you'll save £40. While that doesn't sound like a huge saving, the £759 price is the lowest we've seen this device hit. And knowing Apple, it's the lowest price we'll see for quite a while.

iPhone 12 mini deals:

iPhone 12 mini: at Fonehouse | Three | £25 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

This iPhone 12 mini deal is a fantastic option for those looking for a contract. It beats out the competition for price, costing just £34 a month and £25 upfront. Like the above deal on the iPhone 12, this a Fonehouse deal offering 100GB of data on the Three network. That mix of costs and data is unmatched.

Why iPhone 12 deals might be perfect for you

iPhone 12 mini

The most appealing aspect of the iPhone 12 mini is its small form factor, alongside being one of the more affordable models in Apple's current line-up, bar the iPhone SE, of course.

Ideal for those on a budget, then, with a normal SIM-free price of £699, you can benefit from some of the best flagship features in a more bite-sized blueprint, spanning 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm and playing host to a 5.4-inch Super Retina HDR display. A leap from the iPhone 11, which had an LCD display, even in its more dainty framework, this flush new display really wows.

Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, too, don't be fooled – the iPhone 12 mini is certainly powerful for its size. Bolstered with a duo of camera lenses, you'll find the two 12MP sensors work in perfect tandem to secure some gorgeous shots, with the ability to shoot in Apple's Portrait and Night modes seamlessly.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does harp back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.

