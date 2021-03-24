iPad deals are dropping to record price lows in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is here, which means we're seeing discounts across a massive range of products this week. However, many eyes are on the iPad deals available right now, not least because we're seeing some of the lowest prices yet on the latest generation iPad Pros.

Right now you'll find the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro starting at just £705.09 for the 128GB model (was £769). That's an excellent discount on the entry level model, and one that leaves us with a record low price tag that we've only seen a couple of times before.

However, should you opt for the larger 12.9-inch device you can save £69 on the 128GB configuration, bringing that £969 RRP down to another record low at £899.97. If you're after a larger screen for multi-tasking or streaming, that's an outstanding price in these latest iPad deals.

Of course, the Amazon Spring Sale is also offering rare discounts on the iPad Air 4 (was £579, now £549) and you can even save some cash on the first generation Apple Pencil with an £84 sales price as well.

Amazon Spring Sale: best iPad deals

Apple Pencil 1st Generation: £99 £84 at Amazon

If you want to start using your 8th generation iPad to take notes, you'll need to grab an Apple Pencil. The Amazon Spring Sale is offering a rare price drop on this premium accessory, though note if you're running an iPad Pro or Air you'll need the second generation.

Apple iPad Air 4 (64GB): £579 £549 at Amazon

The iPad Air 4 is fast becoming Apple's most popular tablet. Sitting in the middle of the premium iPad Pro and the cheaper 8th generation iPad, the Air 4 packs some serious power into a cheaper price tag. Discounts on this device are pretty rare, so this £30 saving isn't one to be missed.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (128GB): £969 £899.97 at Amazon

Another record low price - Apple's largest and most powerful iPad is now down below £900 (for the 128GB model). That's an excellent offer for those who need all the processing power they can get their hands on, and a gorgeous display to view it all on. However, we'd only recommend this configuration if you're a particularly savvy cloud user. There are bigger storage options on sale as well. 256GB: £1,069 £989 | 512GB: £1,269 £1,179 | 1TB: £1,469 £1,388.20View Deal

