BBC content coming to iTunes 'on Tuesday'

Next week, the BBC is expected to announce a deal with Apple to distribute its content through the iTunes Store.

According to a TV insider, BBC Worldwide will on Tuesday detail plans to hook up with Apple’s digital media store, The Register reports.

New distribution channel

The unnamed source from inside the TV industry told The Register that “BBC Worldwide's digital media director Simon Danker has contacted the BBC's third party production partners to inform them of the new distribution channel”.

The article goes on to say that the potential iTunes Store link-up would be separate from the BBC’s own iPlayer on-demand offering.

The BBC “would not comment on market speculation” when we contacted its press office Friday evening. We’ll update you with any update on this story as soon as we get it.