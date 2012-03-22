US Airways rolling out Wi-Fi to 90 per cent of fleet

US Airways has announced plans to bring Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi to 90 per cent of its domestic flights.

The airline plans to achieve the goal by the end of 2012, while by the time 2014 rolls around Wi-Fi will be present on every US Airways flight.

The expansion will be powered by Gogo's new ATG-4 (Air To Ground) technology, which will improve on the current speeds that often make anything more than simple web browsing problematic.

Aircraft already boasting a Wi-Fi infrastructure will be upgraded to the ATG-4 standard starting this summer.

Gogo Vision

US Airways also announced the launch of a new movie and TV streaming service, which will make use of the increased data speeds.

Gogo Vision will allow users to view content during the flight and for up to 72 hours after they've landed.

However, passengers will have to pay extra for the content on top of the cash they've shelled out to connect in the first place. TV shows and movies will be priced between $0.99 and $5.99.

Expensive business, this in-flight Wi-Fi.

Via: Engadget