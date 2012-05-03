MTV gets in on the on-demand game

MTV has finally caught up with catch-up TV by launching a new site called MTV OD.

TechRadar isn't one to dwell too much in the past, but the idea of a catch-up TV service for MTV which promises 'classic MTV' content does sound quite special.

Considering the wealth of shows available, from MTV Unplugged to Yo! MTV Raps, an on-demand service curating this content could be amazing.

But one look at the service and it's obvious that MTV OD is catering for the 'new' MTV crowd.

Video stars

This means most of the shows on there focus on underage pregnancies, appearance-obsessed Newcastle folk and Americans shortening their lives in ridiculous ways.

Yup, the whole site is essentially episodes of 16 And Pregnant, Geordie Shore and Jackass, with a little bit of The Hills, Laguna Beach, Pimp My Ride and My Super Sweet 16 thrown in for good measure.

If you want to watch any actual music videos on the site, then you will have to watch Beavis and Butthead watching those videos.

If this sounds like your thing, then MTV is offering 24-hours' access for £2 then seven days' access for £3. Head over to http://od.mtv.co.uk now if you want to get your MTV fix.

Via The Next Web