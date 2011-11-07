Google+ Pages gets businesses on board

Google+ is now allowing businesses and brands to set-up camp on the social network with the addition of Pages.

Google's latest Facebook-mimicking maneuver will allow users to connect with their favourite shops and products and house discussions on their pages.

In a blog post, Google+ chief Vic Guntora says: "For you and me, this means we can now hang out live with the local bike shop, or discuss our wardrobe with a favorite clothing line, or follow a band on tour.

"Google+ pages give life to everything we find in the real world. And by adding them to circles, we can create lasting bonds with the pages (and people) that matter most."

Listen long-term

Guntora, Google's Senior VP of Engineering, also says that the pages launch gives organisations the opportunity to obtain 'long-term listeners.'

He added: "For businesses and brands, Google+ pages help you connect with the customers and fans who love you. Not only can they recommend you with a +1, or add you to a circle to listen long-term.

"They can actually spend time with your team, face-to-face-to-face. All you need to do is start sharing, and you'll soon find the super fans and loyal customers that want to say hello."

Barcelona on board

Among the first brands and companies to set-up pages on the social network are FC Barcelona, US punk-pop band The All American Rejects, Pepsi and The Muppets.

Google says it won't be long before any organisation can build its own page.