Gmail redesign coming in next few days

Google has announced that its Gmail redesign will roll out to everyone over the next few days, bringing more space and less clutter to the email service.

Google has been cleaning up many of its apps, giving them a more uniform look and Gmail is the latest to get a makeover.

Following closely in the footsteps of Reader, which has also been given a spruce up, Google has outlined in a blog post more detail just what to expect from Gmail - and officially shows off the video that leaked last month.

Streamlined

The main features that Google points out are: streamlined conversations, something called elastic density, new HD themes, smarter navigation and better search.

When it comes to conversations you will now see profile pictures from your contacts and there's a more stripped back design approach so that the focus is on communicating with contacts.

The elastic density aspect is for those who use multiple devices to view Gmail – essentially the spacing between elements will automatically change depending on the size of the screen that your use. You will also be able to change these manually.

There's also HD themes provided by iStockPhoto so you can personalise your Gmail and navigation and search has also been improved.

Google will be rolling out a Switch to the new look link in the bottom-right of Gmail over the next few days so keep an eye out if you want to see what all the fuss is about.

And if you want to learn a little more about the new design check out the video below.