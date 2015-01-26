Samsung to team with Oracle over cloud services

Will the Galaxy S5 get some Oracle goodies?

Oracle is set to provide Samsung with the necessary services to help it expand further in the increasingly competitive enterprise mobile market.

The co-CEO of software giant Oracle and the head of Samsung Mobile have met in Seoul to agree on a partnership for cloud-based mobile services.

A source told KoreaTimes that Mark Hurd met with Shin Jong-kyun during a one-day trip with the focus on the discussion being on expanding the existing partnerships, apparently both in the back end and the customer-facing side.

"As Samsung is the global leader in handsets, Oracle needs the Korean company to boost its database cloud solutions, which the US company identified as one of its next engines," the unnamed source said.

Samsung is looking to diversify its partner portfolio beyond Microsoft and SAP. It already confirmed that it wants to expand its partnership with BlackBerry for enterprise mobile management solutions.

Earlier this year, rumours emerged that the two were in talks for a potential merger, but that was subsequently dened by both sides. Apple and IBM have formed a similar strategic partnership in July 2014.