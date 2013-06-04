Lovefilm UK to add Comedy Central to its repertoire

Lovefilm UK, the on-demand TV and film streaming service, has added content from Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV to its service.

Amazon, the parent company behind Lovefilm, today announced that it has come to an agreement with Viacom and new shows will be arriving in the summer.

The deal shows Lovefilm's intention to provide a credible alternative to Netflix. However, this is not an exclusive deal for Amazon, Netflix already has access to some of Viacom's content.

Too little, too late?

Amazon recently added Vikings as a UK exclusive to its service to rival Netflix's House of Cards, but is it enough?

Netflix has had a huge spike in interest recently from the successful return of cancelled Fox comedy, Arrested Development – and its bosses are keen to make another season.

Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, has already publically said that he wants to "double" the amount of original content by 2014, so Lovefilm is going to have to work hard to catch up.

