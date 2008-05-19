Anger over YouTube seizure clips

YouTube has yet again hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, with growing anger over the posting of videos of epileptic seizures.

The National Society for Epilepsy has reacted to news of videos featuring fits by labelling many of the clips as exploitation and abuse.

Dr Sallie Baxendale, consultant neuropsychologist with the NSE, told PA: "In the original freak shows you couldn't have epilepsy because you couldn't have it on cue but on a video you can watch it whenever you want. They have got very graphic titles like 'never ending seizure'. Those are the one that have got the most hits."

Eploitation and abuse

"I did find a few where quite clearly it was someone filming on a street on their mobile phone and there was one in a classroom as well.

"Those ones are clearly exploitation and abuse - and bullying if it comes from a classroom. That child has not given consent. With anything like that, it would be good if they (YouTube) could remove it."

YouTube’s response is the site has clear policies prohibiting inappropriate content – pointing out users can flag up clips they feel should be reviewed and removed.