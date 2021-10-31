I'll be looking for a cheap Roomba on Black Friday – and not just because I'm lazy

This year's Black Friday deals are already starting to roll in, and I'm going to be keeping a close eye out for offers on robot vacuum cleaners and mops (or ideally a multi-purpose bot that incorporates both).

The reason? Black laminate flooring. It looks great when it's clean, especially when paired with crisp white paintwork, but it shows every fleck of dust and dropped crumb. If I'm baking bread, I'll need to factor in time to vacuum and mop the kitchen afterwards, otherwise the resulting dusting of flour will make the place look like it's not been cleaned for a year.

Similarly, a stray drop of foamy toothpaste can result in a full deep-clean of the bathroom. Even errant water drops are a problem, as the hard water leaves chalky marks. It might be a small apartment, but the amount of sweeping and scrubbing it requires is ridiculous.

The iRobot Roomba Combo offers both wet and dry cleaning, making it ideal for all floor types (Image credit: iRobot)

Thankfully, this year's Black Friday Roomba deals will soon be upon us, and will hopefully include some big savings on machines like the Roomba Combo for wet and dry cleaning, or bundle deals that include both a Roomba and an iRobot Braava Jet mop so they can can scurry around in tandem while I'm at work, scrubbing away so I can come home to gleaming black floors.

My apartment could be cleaned all in one go, but if you have a larger home then a self-emptying bot like the iRobot Roomba S9+ or Roomba i7+ will be a good choice. Once full, they return to their charging base and empty their contents into an allergen-proof dust bag that only needs to be changed every few weeks.

There's a robot cleaner for pretty much every type of home, so if you find yourself spending too much of your life wielding a vacuum or a mop, Black Friday could be the perfect opportunity to reclaim that lost time.

Roomba deals available today

We're expecting the very best deals to start appearing in the week of Black Friday. Some retailers hold the biggest savings back until the day itself, but many (including lots of home good retailers) extend their sales for several weeks.

In fact, there are already some pretty impressive deals available on a range of iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Braava robot mops, so if you spot one that will suit your home, there's no need to wait any long and risk the best deals running out of stock.

We've already heard about some owners having to wait a long time for replacement parts due to the ongoing silicon chip shortage, so once a Roomba goes out of stock, it may be quite a while before it's available again.

US deals

iRobot Roomba 670: $329.99 $295 at Walmart

Save $34.99 A versatile Roomba for hard floors and carpets, with a three-stage suction mechanism to remove all kinds of dirt, including tricky pet hair. This is a respectable saving, especially considering it's currently sold out at Amazon.

iRobot Braava Jet 240: $199.99 $169.99 at Walmart

Save $30 Walmart has the best price for this smart mopping robot, from the maker of Roomba. Perfect for hard floors, it offers wet mopping, damp sweeping, and dry sweeping, with powerful jet action for tough dirt like dried juice spills.

UK deals

iRobot Roomba Combo 111840: £349.99 £279 at Amazon

Save £70.99 This Roomba is capable of both vacuuming and mopping, so it's suitable for all your floors. It usually hovers around the £300 mark, so this is a respectable deal ahead of Black Friday.

iRobot Roomba S9+ and Braava Jet M6: £2,199.98 £1,869.98 at iRobot

Save £330 Bundle deals are a great way to save on a Roomba, and this offer direct from iRobot includes the S9+ vacuum plus the Braava Jet M6 robot mop. It's certainly not a cheap package, but it covers all your bases for both wet and dry cleaning.

View Deal

