Hurry – these sporty wireless earbuds are half price

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are an excellent pair of wireless earbuds that you can use while working out – and they've never been cheaper, having plummeted to their lowest ever price at Amazon.

Usually £139, Amazon has slashed the price of the Elite Active 65t by 50%, bringing the earbuds down to just £69.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Jabra Elite Active 65t prices in your region.)

Jabra Elite Active 65t: £139 £69.99 at Amazon

Save 50% – Grab these fantastic, sports-friendly earbuds in this excellent deal from Amazon. Designed for athletes, the earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in motion sensor that lets you track your fitness efforts. This deal applies to the titanium black model, while the copper blue model is even cheaper at just a few pennies over £69.

Jabra has released lots of true wireless earbuds over the years, and the non-sports version of these buds (the Jabra Elite 65t) were among the best wireless earbuds you could buy before being usurped by the Elite 75t and then the Elite 85t.

With workouts in mind, the Jabra Elite Active 65t come with an IP65 water- and dust-resistance rating, which means they'll easily withstand a little sweat or rain if you get caught out on your run. They also come with an integrated motion sensor, which Jabra says allows you to "track fitness and performance".

6mm drivers should provide a powerful sound, and if they're anything like the non-sports version, the Elite Active 65t will deliver a full, bassy sound, with rolled off trebles to avoid any harshness.

The earbuds themselves come with a five-hour battery life, with an additional 10 hours provided by the charging case – not the best we've seen by any stretch, but certainly enough to power your workouts.

