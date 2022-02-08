Hurry! Get a great deal on AfterShokz bone conduction headphones at Amazon

Audio player loading…

Bone conduction headphones are becoming all the rage thanks to their comfortable design that gives wearers more situational awareness compared with traditional headphones and earbuds. And with this great deal on a pair of Aftershokz Trekz Air, now's a great time to try out the tech for yourself.

Thanks to an Amazon discount you can pick up a pair of Aftershokz Trekz Air bone conduction headphones for just $69.95 right now. We gave them a four-star review thanks to their excellent design that makes them perfect for hitting the gym or wearing on your daily commute.

This is the lowest price we've seen for a new pair of Aftershokz Trekz Air, though be warned that the deal isn't quite as good as the Amazon page would have you believe. Despite the original price being listed as £220, the usual RRP is actually £99 - so while the new £69 price tag is still a bargain, it's not quite the colossal saving it seems to be at first glance.

Today's best Aftershokz Trekz Air deal

Aftershokz Trekz Air: £99 £69.95 at Amazon

Save £30 - While this deal isn't as impressive as it first seems it's still a great discount on a solid pair of bone conduction headphones that let you enjoy your favorite tracks and podcasts, but won't shut you off from the outside world.

When we reviewed the AfterShokz Trekz Air, we found that their 'OpenFit' design promotes situational awareness that you just don't get with non-bone conduction headphones. They're also super lightweight, so you'll barely notice them while working out.

The open-ear design means you can still hear the world around you while enjoying your music and podcasts, making them a safer choice than regular earbuds for running and cycling. In fact, they're even permitted by UK Athletics in many road races (though always check before taking them along).

The only downsides are that the audio performance won't be as solid as you'd expect from more traditional headphones (though they're still fine for the gym or office), and the battery life is limited to a six-hour maximum.

With their current discount, it's much easier to look past these flaws, though if you're an audiophile that prioritizes sound over all other factors then these may not be the right choice for you. If that's the case you might want to instead look for deals on our picks for the best headphones in 2022.

