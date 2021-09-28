How to watch The Good Doctor season 5 online: stream the drama series from anywhere

It’s time to book your weekly appointment at the St Bonaventure Hospital because The Good Doctor is returning for another series. The much-loved Dr. Murphy will be back on our screens and there’s going to be more tests than ever when a new nemesis arrives at the hospital, and we finally find out whether Shaun and Lea officially tie the knot. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch The Good Doctor season 5 online wherever you are in the world right now.

Our favorite doctors and surgeons will be returning for season 5 and although we'll be missing Dr. Claire Browne (Antonio Thomas) who scrubbed out in season 4, new series regulars include Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Henderson) and Dr. Asher Wolke (Noah Galvin), who will become permanent members of the hospital team.

Shaun and Lea's emotional journey continues in season 5 after navigating their hectic working lives, pregnancy, miscarriage, and engagement in season 4. With Dr. Osma's promotion to a series regular in season 5, we're also eager to see what's in store for Lim and Osma.

The intrigue doesn’t end there though, as the promo for season 5 revealed Greys Anatomy and Modern Family actress Rachel Bay Jones will portray Salen Morrison, an “internal nemesis” set to shift the dynamics and present new difficulties for Shaun.

Read on for complete details of how to watch The Good Doctor season 5 online and stream every episode from anywhere today.

How to watch The Good Doctor season 5 online from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you’re out of your country of residence for whatever reason, then geo-blocks will prohibit you from connecting to your streaming services and watching The Good Doctor season 5.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. By using a top VPN, you can change your IP address to that of any country in the world, allowing you to access your normal streaming platform, and watch all your usual content - just like you would if you were back at home

Use a VPN to stream The Good Doctor from anywhere

How to watch The Good Doctor season 5 online in Canada

If you've got ABC in your cable package, you can tune in to The Good Doctor season 5 on Monday nights at 10pm ET / PT from September 27 - new episodes airing weekly through to the season finale. To watch online, ABC has a free online platform where you can watch live episodes or catch up, but you'll likely need to enter your cable provider details before accessing your stream. How to watch The Good Doctor season 5 without cable There's a variety of TV streaming services that offer access to ABC programming including the latest season of The Good Doctor. We recommend FuboTV as it's a great value alternative to cable, and its entry-level plan comprises over 100 channels for $64.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. If you're looking to catch up on the previous seasons of your favorite medical drama, you'll want to head to Hulu where you'll find all four seasons. New subscribers can benefit from a 30-day Hulu free trial with monthly plans starting at just $6.99 thereafter.

How to watch The Good Doctor online and stream every new season 5 episode

CTV will be airing all of the new season 5 episodes of The Good Doctor at the same time as the US, so you'll want to tune in at 10pm ET / PT. If you're not watching on a TV, you can also head to the CTV website and log in to stream the hospital drama. Alternatively, if you're looking to catch up on the previous seasons of The Good Doctor, you'll find seasons 1-4 available to watch on Crave. First time subscribers can benefit from a 7-day free trial with a monthly membership costing just $9.99 plus tax.



We're still waiting for the season 5 release date to be announced for Brits wanting to watch the newest episodes of The Good Doctor. If it's anything like previous seasons, we can expect the release date to be around the beginning of October. When that happy day arrives, it'll be the same as previous seasons, and UK viewers will be able to watch on Sky Witness. Sky subscribers will find the popular drama series available on-demand with the right Sky TV deals and packages, and there's also the Sky Go app to help you watch from wherever. If you'd rather use a streaming service, you'll want to check out Now TV.

How to watch The Good Doctor seasons 5 in Australia

We've got some good and bad news for Aussie viewers looking to watch the newest episodes of the medical drama... Unfortunately, similar to the UK, season 5 doesn't have a confirmed release date in Australia yet. We're hoping it'll make its way to our screens shortly and we'll be expecting it to air on the Seven network. However, all episodes from the previous four seasons are now available for binge-watching via the 7Plus streaming service - and it's completely free to watch.