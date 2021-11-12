How to watch New Zealand vs Australia: T20 World Cup 2021 final time and live stream details

Written off before the semis, New Zealand and Australia each put on a clinic of boundary hitting to stun favourites England and Pakistan. Neither of the trans-Tasman rivals has ever lifted the T20 World Cup trophy, but that changes this Sunday. Read on as we explain how to get a New Zealand vs Australia live stream where you are and watch T20 World Cup final cricket online.

The sibling nations mirrored each other almost perfectly to keep the dream alive, overturning what had looked like unassailable deficits with a late flurry of monster hits. James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell flipped the tables for the Black Caps, while Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade proved the heroes for Australia.

Aaron Finch has tried to play down the significance of batting second, but those semis demonstrated just how key the toss can be.

Kane Williamson's reigning World Test Championship champions have flown largely under the radar throughout the tournament, but they've all the ingredients to go all the way, Trent Boult and Tim Southee continually proving to be two of the most potent bowlers in the game.

Australia can blow a little cooler, but there can be no doubting their credentials on their day. Though David Warner might want to have a little more faith in himself, after that bizarre out-not-out incident in midweek. And you wouldn't bet against Steve Smith or captain Aaron Finch finally coming to the fore after disappointing tournaments.

It's been a wonderful tournament, but who will get the last laugh? Follow our guide for all you need to know to find a New Zealand vs Australia live stream and watch T20 World Cup cricket no matter where you are.

Live stream T20 World Cup final cricket in Australia

via Foxtel Cricket fans Down Under are going to have to stay up seriously late to watch the T20 World Cup final, with play set to get underway at 1am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. You can tune in to New Zealand vs Australia on Fox Sports and via Foxtel. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month.

How to watch 2021 T20 World Cup final in New Zealand

Sky Sport The T20 World Cup final gets underway in the middle of the night New Zealand-time, but it's surely worth staying up for. The Black Caps vs Australia starts at 3am NZDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. It's being shown by Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

How to watch T20 World Cup cricket online from outside your country

We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence and try to start streaming T20 World Cup cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream T20 World Cup cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia in the UK

Sky Sports You can watch New Zealand vs Australia via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, with play set to begin at 2pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch T20 World Cup cricket: live stream New Zealand vs Australia in the US

Willow TV For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in the sport, cricket fans in the US have several options to live stream T20 World Cup action, with New Zealand vs Australia set to get underway at 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday morning. It's being shown by dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (also available in Canada) that's available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via the ever-reliable Sling TV across a range of devices. On top of a Sling subscription, you can get Willow TV as an add on and try it for a whole month for just $5 - after which it goes up to $10 per month. Or pay $60 for a whole year. New to the cricket scene is ESPN Plus, which is also live streaming New Zealand vs Australia. The ESPN Plus cost is very tempting too, with monthly plans at a rate of $6.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle for just $13.99 a month, which also gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia: live stream T20 World Cup final cricket in South Africa

via the network's streaming service Cricket fans looking to watch the New Zealand vs Australia game in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport. Play is set to get underway at 4pm SAST on Sunday afternoon. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch T20 World Cup final: live stream New Zealand vs Australia FREE in Pakistan

PTV Sports The 2021 T20 World Cup final is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports, which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch - you just need to verify yourself with a mobile phone number. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website and they'll be to tune in without paying a penny. The New Zealand vs Australia game is set to begin at 7pm PKT on Sunday evening. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free live stream you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

New Zealand vs Australia live stream: how to watch T20 World Cup final cricket online in India

Star Sports Star Sports subscribers in India can watch New Zealand vs Australia live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. The game starts at 7.30pm IST on Sunday evening. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch all the T20 World Cup action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices changed recently. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream New Zealand vs Australia on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Jio and Airtel offer special data plans that offer Hotstar subscription to watch the 2021 T20 World Cup action live.

How to live stream T20 World Cup final cricket in the UAE

Starz Play With the New Zealand vs Australia game starting at 6pm local time, cricket fans in the host country will need to tune in to Starz Play online or via its mobile app. From there, head to the CricLife Max channel, which is broadcasting the T20 World Cup final live. That will cost AED 99 for the first month, and AED 29 thereafter.

