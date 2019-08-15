How to buy the best Amazon backpack for school: our top picks

Picking out the best backpack for school is an important decision for any prospective student. It needs to be functional, comfortable, affordable and for some people, even fashionable. To help you find the best option for your needs, we've put together a list of the top backpacks for school from Amazon.



Our picks include the top-rated Amazon backpacks that offer specifications specifically for students. These features including padding to protect laptops, multi-compartments for school supplies, adjustable and padded straps, waterproof materials, and stylish designs. Whether you're looking for a laptop backpack to protect your tech, a sporty bag to haul all your stuff, or a fashionable backpack that's also functional, we've got you covered with a variety of different choices.



We also know that price is also an important factor and lucky for you the backpacks from Amazon are incredibly affordable. Our list includes a price range of $18/£13.89 -$59/£68.40, so there's a backpack for every budget.



Our selections, ranked from cheapest to most expensive, take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability and unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

These are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

The best Amazon backpacks for school:

(Image credit: Amazon)

AmazonBasics Classic School Backpack

Affordable and functional

Key Features: laptop pocket, available in 7 different color choices, adjustable padded shoulder straps, side water bottle pockets | Dimensions: 12.2" x 6" x 15.8" | Weight: 87 lbs

Lightweight

Affordable

Velcro side pockets

If you're looking for a no-frills backpack with a classic design, then the Amazonbasics school backpack is a fantastic option. The lightweight backpack features a laptop sleeve in the main compartment with a pocket on the backside to securely stash your things. The backpack also includes a front compartment for school supplies and two side pockets for quick access.



The durable backpack comes in six different color choices, and features padded adjustable shoulder straps for added comfort. Perhaps the best feature is the cost, currently priced at just $18/£14..

(Image credit: XDesign)

XDesign Travel Laptop Backpack

Includes a USB charging port and headphone jack

Key Features: 16-inch laptop sleeve, headphone jack, built-in USB port, anti-theft pocket, security lock | Dimensions: not provided | Weight: 1.2 lbs

Made of water resistant material

Large capacity

Includes anti-theft pocket

The Amazon's Choice XDesign backpack is packed with features that are perfect for high school and college students. The large capacity backpack features a laptop pocket for computers up to 16-inches and multiple pockets for extra storage. The XDesign bag includes an external USB port so you can you can plug a mobile power hub into on the inside and charge your devices on the go. The backpack also provides a headphone jack so you can listen to music hands-free .



The lightweight backpack is lined with durable yet breathable oxford fabric, and the outer material is water-resistant to protect your school supplies. The bag also features a front buckle for additional security and an anti-theft pocket on the backside. The best part about this backpack is that it will only set you back $19.99.

(Image credit: Mancro)

Mancro College Backpack

Multipurpose backpack with anti-theft protection

Key Features: 15.6-inch laptop sleeve, built-in USB port, 10+ compartments, waterproof material, includes lock | Dimensions: 20" x 12.2" x 5.7" | Weight: 1.5 lbs

Built-in USB port

Anti-theft lock included

Available in several color choices

The Mancro backpack was designed for college students with over ten different compartments for all your school supply needs. The backpack can fit a 15.6-inch, 15-inch or 14-inch laptop and includes main compartments for your iPad, charger, binders, books, and more. The bag also features a built-in USB charger on the outside and a built in charging cable inside, so you can plug a mobile power hub into the inside for quick and convenient charging.



The waterproof backpack is made of durable nylon fabric, and the curved padded shoulder straps offer support for all-day wear. We've left the best feature for last which is the lock that's included with the bag. This allows you to keep all your possessions secure, whether for school or travel.

(Image credit: Amazon)

AmazonBasics Laptop Computer Backpack

Fits up to 17-inch laptops

Key Features: padded sleeve for laptop, multi-compartments, 17-inch laptop sleeve, padded shoulder straps, side mesh water bottle pockets | Dimensions: 12" x 4.5" x 17.5" | Weight: 1.98 lbs

Padded sleeve for laptop

Multi-compartments

Padded shoulder straps

This top-rated AmazonBasics backpack has over 4,000 reviews online is our top pick for laptop backpacks. The backpack fits up to 17-inch laptops and features a padded sleeve to protect while you're on the go. The bag also offers several compartments of different sizes, so you have a space to carry your charger, phone, keys, pencils, and more. There's even a smaller pouch specifically designed for a tablet.



The AmazonBasics backpack also provides side mesh pockets so you can easily store water bottles or your phone for easy access. Because the bag is designed for carrying laptops, the shoulder straps are heavily padded and adjustable for added comfort throughout your school day.

(Image credit: Swiss Gear)

SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA Laptop Backpack

Durable and excellent for travel

Key Features: 17-inch laptop sleeve, padded shoulder straps, breathable side compartments, padded back panel | Dimensions: 13.5" x 9" x 18.5" | Weight: .65 lbs | Capacity: 31L

TSA-approved tech compartment

Made of weather-resistant material

Contoured shoulder straps

The SwissGear 1900 Scansmart is not only an excellent backpack for school, but it's also perfect for travel. The backpack features lay-flat technology which protects a 17-inch laptop and opens quickly for a hassle-free airport experience. There's a second sleeve for an iPad and several other compartments to store your phone, keys, charger, notebooks and more. The SwissGear backpack also includes a large front zip pocket for quick access and two large mesh side panels to store oversize water bottles or a change of clothes.



The durable backpack is made of weather-resistant polyester material to withstand heavy everyday use and harsh conditions. The bag also features adjustable contoured shoulder straps and a padded back panel with airflow ventilation technology.

Didn't find the right backpack for you? We've listed other popular brands below from Amazon for you to check out.

