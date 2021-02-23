Hot Garmin deal: save 32% off the top-end Garmin Fenix 6

The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 is just £359 at Millets, Ultimate Outdoors and Blacks right now – a saving of £171. All three stores are owned by the same parent company, hence the matching saving, and it's worth noting that they may all ship from the same warehouse, which could mean that stock runs out fast.

This is one of the best Garmin watches you can buy, and it's rare to see it drop below £400. Amazon offered the Garmin Fenix 6 for the same price on Black Friday last year, but we've not seen it this cheap since.

Garmin Fenix 6: £530 £359 at Millets (save £171)

The Fenix 6 is Garmin's flagship running watch, and is not only packed with all the tools a runner, cyclist, swimmer or triathlete could possibly need, it also looks fantastic. If you need a tool to help you track your training progress in 2021, it could be just the watch for you. It's the same price at Blacks and Ultimate Outdoors, which are owned by the same parent company.

If you're starting to get serious about running, cycling or triathlon training, the Fenix 6 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy. It's packed with advanced training features, plus mapping tools to help you track your runs and rides, plan new routes, and find your way back home afterwards.

If that sounds like more than you need, take a look at our guide to the best running watches, where we've rounded up a wide range of other GPS wearables with options for every budget.

