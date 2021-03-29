Here's what every new LG OLED TV costs

LG has just unveiled the pricing and availability for its 2021 OLED TV lineup, including the flagship C1 OLED and G1 OLED models.

Pricing for the LG C1 OLED, the replacement to last year’s LG CX OLED, starts at £1,699 for the 55-inch, launching in early April in the UK. That pricing steps up to a massive £6,999 for the 83-inch size, though the 65-inch and 77-inch models in the middle will give you some more reasonable options.

For the LG G1 OLED, the replacement to last year's LG GX OLED, you’re looking at £1,999 for the 55-inch model, £2,999 for the 65-inch, or £5,499 for the 77-inch.

If you’re looking to spend even less on an LG OLED this year, the company says its new entry-level A1 OLED series will be available starting in April for £1,399 at 55 inches, and will drop down to just £1,199 when the 48-inch model comes out in June.

Some of the TVs are pretty pricey, sure, but considering that the LG A1 OLED will offer a lower entry price, and only go down in price as we creep toward Black Friday 2021, there's not much to complain about – other than, perhaps, the small price hike the LG B1 OLED, which will cost an additional £100 at each size in the UK, possibly to make the A Series seem a better value proposition.

LG A1 OLED UK pricing and release dates

48-inch OLED48A16LA is available June 2021 for £1,199

55-inch OLED55A16LA is available April 2021 for £1,399

65-inch OLED65A16LA is available April 2021 for £2,099

77-inch OLED77A16LA is available April 2021 for £3,499

LG B1 OLED UK pricing and release dates

55-inch OLED55B16LA is available April 2021 for £1,499

65-inch OLED65B16LA is available April 2021 for £2,299

77-inch OLED77B16LA is available April 2021 for £3,799

LG C1 OLED UK pricing and release dates

55-inch OLED55C14LA is available April on LG’s website for £1,699

65-inch OLED65C14LA is available April on LG’s website for £2,499

77-inch OLED77C14LA is available April on LG’s website for £4,499

83-inch OLED83C14LA will retail for £6,999 (date TBA)

LG G1 OLED UK pricing and release dates

55-inch OLED55G16LA is available April 2021 for £1,999

65-inch OLED65G16LA is available April 2021 for £2,999

77-inch OLED77G16LA is available April 2021 for £5,499

LG Z1 OLED UK pricing and release dates

77-inch OLED77Z19LA is available May 2021 for £19,999

88-inch OLED88Z19LA is available May 2021 for £24,999

We should have these TVs in for review soon, but until then check out our reviews of last year's LG CX OLED and LG GX OLED for an idea of what to expect later this year. Or check out our guide to the best TVs of 2021 to see what LG's TVs are up against.