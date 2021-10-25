Grab an Amazon Echo Dot for £5 with this early Ring doorbell Black Friday deal

Right now, you can pick up an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just £5 when you buy a wired Ring video doorbell at John Lewis. That's not all – the doorbell alone is also £10 cheaper at John Lewis than at Amazon right now, making this an early Black Friday deal not to be missed.

We're expecting to see some great Black Friday Ring doorbell deals over the coming weeks, and although the big day itself doesn't arrive until November 26, this is likely to be one of the best offers we see. The third-gen Echo Dot is likely to drop in price to around £19.99 in the sale, and the doorbell will probably get a discount as well, but we'd be surprised if Amazon beats this offer.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Ring doorbell Black Friday deal

Ring video doorbell Hot bundle deal Get an Amazon Echo Dot for £5 with a Ring doorbell

Grab a third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker with a wired Ring video doorbell for just £44 at John Lewis. The doorbell alone costs £49 at Amazon, so this is a superb deal. Just add both items to your basket, then enter the code RINGDOT at the checkout.

View Deal

We always see some great bundle offers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and retailers often throw in smart speakers alongside other devices to sweeten the deal, but the fact that John Lewis was already charging less than Amazon for this doorbell makes it doubly impressive.

It's an excellent pairing as well, because the doorbell is fully compatible with Amazon Alexa, which means you can use your new speaker to control it from anywhere in your home with only your voice.

More Ring doorbell deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Ring doorbell from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.