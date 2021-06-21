Get your hands on a Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal – before it's too late

These Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals may be your best chance at nabbing a good wireless speaker on the cheap – with a fleet of discounts running across audio hardware from the likes of Sony, Marshall, and Bang & Olufsen.

The annual sales event is now well underway, meaning that there are a host of Bluetooth speaker deals running – mostly for today (June 21) only. So if you are in the market for a cheap Bluetooth speaker, we wouldn't sleep on this one.

Bluetooth may not be the game-changing technology it once was, the prevalence of Bluetooth devices these days – smartphones, for one – makes a speaker a great choice for carrying around music easily and portably, whether that's into the great outdoors or simply from your bedroom into the kitchen.

The excellent Marshall Kilburn II (pictured above) has a seen a hefty $125 discount at Amazon US – while UK shoppers can save £100 on a new Bose speaker or £130 on a sustainably-made alternative from House of Marley. Whatever size, budget, and quality you're after in a Bluetooth speaker deal, we have what you need.

See below for all of today's best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals in the US and UK.

Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals (US)

Marshall Kilburn II: $299.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Save $125 – this is a fantastic update to the bestselling predecessor, with a stunning retro amp-inspired design and a well-rounded sound. The bass can come across as a little muddy at times, but its portability makes this a fantastic speaker to take on the road.

Philps PX840T boombox: $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $30 – this classic-style boombox has the power to pump out your favorite CDs with minimal distortion even at the loudest volumes, and thanks to modern additions like BlueTooth you'll be able to enjoy your phone's Spotify playlists too.View Deal

Anker Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker: $42.99 $34.39 at Amazon

Save $8.60 – This may not be a huge discount, but it's still a bargain. The Anker Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth speaker comes with 360 degrees of sound, a halo of LEDs that pulse to your music, an IPX7 water resistance rating, and a 12-hour battery life.View Deal

JBL Boombox Waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $399.95 $274.95 at Amazon

Save $125 – This Amazon Prime Day deal on the JBL Boombox is outstanding, bringing it down to its all-time record low price – by some margin as well. This waterproof speaker comes with a 24-hour battery life, a loud, well-balanced sound, and a helpful built-in handle.

JBL Xtreme 2 portable speaker: $349.95 $149.95 at Amazon

Save $200 – as one of the best portable speakers around you can expect a crisp, clean sound with a well-balanced bass. The waterproof design also means you can take it to the beach or pool without having to worry.

Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals (UK)

Bose Portable Smart Speaker: £329.95 £224.99 at Amazon

Save £104.96 – There’s a lot to like about the Bose Portable Home Speaker; it’s super smart, and its design blends functionality with minimalist chic. It may not sound quite as powerful as the Sonos Move, but it’s still a solid choice if you don’t want to sacrifice audio fidelity for portability – and this is the lowest price we've ever seen.View Deal

House of Marley Bag of Riddim 2 Bluetooth speaker: £249.99 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £130 – This price has previously dropped to £149, but Amazon has knocked off an extra £30 for Prime Day. For your money you're getting a 10-hour battery life, Bluetooth and AUX-in connectivity, a USB charging port, and a speaker made from sustainable materials.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay M5 Wireless Speaker: £529 £339 at Amazon

Save £190 - At almost £200 off, this premium wireless speaker is well worth a look. It's stylish, features Bang & Olufsen's signature sound profile and has Chromecast built-in, allowing for connectivity to your favorite devices and apps.View Deal

JBL Boombox 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: £399 £249 at Amazon

Save £150 - This stylish boombox makes leaves a lasting impression with incredibly punchy bass. It's also waterproof and lasts 24 hours on a single charge, making it a great choice if you're looking for a portable speaker that's perfect for hours of partying.View Deal

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: £42.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - Looking for a stylish speaker on a budget? The Soundcore 2 might be the right fit for you with Bluetooth connectivity, good bass sound and impressive battery life for the price.View Deal

LG XBOOM Go PL7 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: £169.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £90 - At a discount of over half price, this stylish LG speaker is well worth considering. It features great sound with dual action bass, lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge and is water resistant, making it a great portable choice. Oh, it has customizable lighting, too.View Deal

JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: £112.73 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £42.74 - This easy to setup portable Bluetooth speaker features great sound and fast charging. It's got a modest feature set, but well worth a look at this discounted price, especially for first time Bluetooth speaker purchasers.View Deal

Anker Soundcore 3 Bluetooth Speaker: £55.99 £35.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - This portable Bluetooth speaker from Anker could be the perfect choice for you if you're on a budget, featuring impressive sound and battery life for its price.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB13 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: £55 £42.99 at Amazon

Save £12.01 - Sony's compact waterproof speaker could be your perfect companion for the summer months. This Bluetooth compatible speaker packs punchy bass, clear vocals and an impressive 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB43 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: £200 £124 at Amazon

Save £76 - Love a punchy bass sound? This Sony Bluetooth speaker could be the one for you this summer. Customizable lighting, great sound and up to 24 hours' battery life make this a tough one to beat at its discounted price.View Deal

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker: £89.99 £62.99 at Amazon

Save £27 - Get the party going with this amazing outdoor speaker discount. Titanium drivers offer high sound quality while a waterproof build and 24 hours of playtime allow for a hassle-free party experience.View Deal

Roberts Beacon 310 Bluetooth Speaker: £129.99 £90.99 at Amazon

Save £39 - This easy to use and stylish looking Bluetooth speaker becomes a lot more appealing with this heavy discount.View Deal

Roberts Beacon 320 Midnight Blue Bluetooth Speaker: £149.99 £104.99 at Amazon

Save £45 - This easy to use and stylish looking Bluetooth speaker becomes a lot more appealing with this heavy discount.View Deal

There's a big mix of price points above, but it's important to remember that you're getting an even bigger mix of specifications. Some are outdoor speakers with splash resistance or shockproof casing to survive camping trips or dips into a pool.

Others are 'indoor' models that should really be kept away from the elements at all times – and this writer recently broke a speaker by dropping it on the ground, so believe us when we say that these aspects do matter.

Check out some other Bluetooth speaker deals in your region below too:

