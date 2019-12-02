Get half-price VR games in these Oculus Cyber Monday bundles

The Cyber Monday deals are well underway, and the Oculus Store is celebrating with a number of VR game bundles that could save you up to 50% on new titles for your VR library.

VR headsets – especially ones good enough for smooth, quality gaming – can be expensive, and these discounts will help bring down the cost, and give you a number of new titles to try for either the Oculus Rift or Oculus Quest headset.

The bundles below package together titles by theme, such as Arcade, Action, Multiplayer, or even Fitness. The best offer out of the lot, though, has to be the Rift Grand Essentials, which throws in six Rift games for just £44.99, down from £92.45, making for a clean 50% saving.

These bundles are only available for a limited time, and this offer will end at 8am GMT, Tuesday 3 December.

Rift Grand Essentials VR bundle: £92.45 £44.99 on Oculus Rift

Get six Oculus Rift VR titles for just £44.99, including The Climb, Onward, Defector, Job Simulator, GORN, and Seeking Dawn. Expires 8am GMT, December 3View Deal

Action Essentials VR bundle: £82.95 £65.99 on Oculus Quest

A smaller discount, but you still get 20% off this five-game bundle including Superhot VR and the boxing movie tie-in Creed: Rise to Glory. Expires 8am GMT, December 3View Deal

Multiplayer Essentials VR bundle: £101.95 £79.99 on Oculus Quest

All about the multiplayer? You can get Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR, Drop Dead: Dual Strike Edition, Dance Central, Sports Scramble and OrbusVR: Reborn all in one bundle, with over 20% off. Expires 8am GMT, December 3View Deal

Arcade Essentials VR bundle: £62.95 £50.48 on Oculus Quest

Some classic titles like the cuisine-slashing Fruit Ninja and rhythm violence game Thumper make this a brilliant addition to your games library. Five games total in bundle. Expires 8am GMT, December 3View Deal

Oculus has been a dominant force for mid-range VR headsets, pushing for sub-£500 hardware that can cope with demanding games without breaking the bank. The Rift S is the more powerful of the two, though you'll need a tethered connection to a high-end PC, whereas the Oculus Quest acts as a standalone headset – and can even access the Rift games library with this Oculus Link accessory.