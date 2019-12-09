Get a Now TV Sports pass for just £20 a month to get your winter watching sorted

Thanks to the advent of winter and the farewell to Black Friday, it's that time of year where temperatures plummet and prices rise. Yet it's not all bleak and terrible news, with Now TV announcing an excellent Sports pass deal - and we can safely say it's one of the best Now TV pass offers.

Its latest deal on the Now TV Sports pass gives you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels for the next two months at a significantly reduced price. The monthly price has been slashed by over 40% to a much more festive £20 per month.

This a massive win considering all the sporting events coming up, from decisive games in the NFL to England's cricket tour of South Africa and the Australian Open tennis on Eurosport. Not to mention all that lovely Premier League action around the busy Christmas and New Year period.

And don't worry if none of these events are of your cup of tea, there's also some pretty exciting boxing matches coming up and the Presidents Cup golf, too.

Need more information? We've got you sorted, just keep scrolling below as we outline this deal in full. What we will tell you straight away is this deal expires on Tuesday, December 31 - so you've got less than a month to snatch it up.

Save £28 with Now TV's Sports Month Pass

Now TV Sports Month Pass | 2 months | £33.99 £20 per month

Usually a very expensive package, with this discount you'd be saving a total of £27.98 for the two months. And it's got all the Sky Sports channels, from Sky Sports Main Event to Sky Sports Premier League to Sky Sports Arena and more. It's pretty safe to say that with all sporting events coming up this is exactly what you needed.

