Get a month of Sky Sports for just £20 with this action-packed Now TV pass deal

If you've been googling what pub is showing the Super Bowl, or where you can watch the always-intense Liverpool vs Manchester United match that's coming up, we are here to tell you to put your device away.

That's because Now TV has granted your wishes and curated a Sky Sports pass offer - just in time for a host of major sporting events coming up.

It costs £20 a whole month for access to all 11 Sky Sports channels. And if you want it in HD, you can always add the Now TV Boost for an extra £3.

So whether you're wanting a piece of the Conference Championships in the NFL, like the idea of the UK's most thorough Premier League coverage, are a keen NBA fan or want to catch England playing cricket in South Africa, this Now TV deal has got you covered.

Not sold just yet? Keep reading to find out more about this Now TV deal. Or if you're ready to sign up we suggest you go right ahead and do so as this deal ends on Monday, January 20.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass| One month | £33.99 £20

40% is a pretty generous discount, especially when you consider the sport-packed upcoming weeks. For £20 you're getting access to all 11 Sky Sports channels. Just think about all that football, NFL, NBA, tennis, golf, cricket you'll have access to, not to mention Budd vs Cyborg coming up for MMA fans.

View Deal

Note that once that month is up, you'll have to pay the standard £33.99 per month fee to keep accessing all of the 11 Sky Sports channels.

Read more: