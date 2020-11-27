Get a free 4K TV with Virgin's blistering Black Friday broadband deal

While a lot of people use the Black Friday sale to get cheap smartwatches, headphones and other pieces of tech, the people really thinking ahead will be investing in Black Friday broadband deals.

While it sounds like an odd concept, Black Friday actually offers the best broadband prices of the whole year. And if it's broadband and TV deals you're after, Virgin has the top choice thanks to its most recent offer.

On two of Virgin's top-tier plans, you can currently get a free TV (or £250 in bill credit). Considering Virgin discounted the prices of these packages earlier in the month - with one hitting its lowest ever price - that makes this a truly fantastic offer.

That free TV is a 43-inch Toshiba Smart 4K TV, normally worth £299. It's compatible with voice controls via a smart speaker and uses Dolby Vision HDR for a rich combination of colours. It even comes with Freeview Play built in so you can catch up on the previous seven days of TV with ease. The two packages that come with this free gift are Virgin's Ultimate Oomph bundle and the Bigger Bundle + Movies.

The one key thing to note is that Virgin isn't available everywhere. If you can't get it, BT's broadband and TV deals are a close second and there are other option out there, too (all listed below).

Virgin Black Friday broadband deals:

Virgin Bigger Bundle + Movies | 18 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 222+ channels | £35 activation | £57 a month + FREE TV or £250 in bill credit

The cheaper of the two packages that includes the free TV, the Bigger Bundle + Movies package is the better value choice. It gets you Sky Cinema and over 222 channels including Sky Atlantic, BT Sport, MTV, the History Channel and more. On top of that, Virgin is offering speeds averaging 213Mb. If the TV doesn't interest you, you can instead get £250 bill credit, effectively bringing your bills down to £43.11 a month. Deal ends on November 30View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider. Thankfully, many of the UK's other biggest internet providers are also going great guns with their broadband deals.

Black Friday broadband deals: best of the rest

Virgin Media offers fantastic cable broadband speeds and, as you can see, some fantastic all-singing all-dancing packages, but it isn't available in all postcodes.

BT Sport + Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 63Mb | Weekend calls | FREE upfront | £7.50pm for 3 months, then £46.99pm + £110 Mastercard

If sport is the most important factor for you in a broadband and TV plan, this option from BT is going to be your best bet. It costs just £7.50 per month for the first 3 months and then £46.99 a month. For that price you're getting all four BT Sport channels and BoxNation. BT is also throwing in a £110 Mastercard.

View Deal

BT Entertainment + Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 63Mb | Weekend calls | FREE upfront | £6pm for 3 months, then £43.99pm + £110 voucher

Not a big fan of sports? This option will be better for you than the above. You're getting the same speeds averaging 63Mb and paying just £6 a month for the first three months. Where this package differs is in the channels. You get access to Sky Atlantic, Sky One and more premium channels with the Now TV Entertainment pass. You also get that same £110 Mastercard.

View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.50 a month or £19.50 for existing Vodafone mobile customers + £50 voucher

Vodafone has just launched one of the best Black Friday broadband deals for anyone who's focused on cheap bills. It offers fibre optic speeds averaging 63Mb for just £21.50 a month. If you have a Vodafone phone contract, you can get your bills down to just £19.50 a month making it one of the cheapest fibre plans on the market, especially for these speeds! Vodafone is even throwing in a £50 Amazon voucher on top for that cherry on the cake.

View Deal

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



