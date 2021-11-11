Garmin Forerunner 645 Music smartwatch is now almost half price

Smartwatches are often one of the best selling items around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and we're beginning to see a lot of deals on a variety of different fitness devices for 2021.

Garmin, Xiaomi and Huawei products are on sale now from a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Currys and Very. There are products for every price category, with for example a deal for the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro as well as the affordable Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6.

The highlight of these deals is the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music, which is a capable running watch that gives you space to upload your music, along with a variety of other top Garmin features.

That is almost half price with a £170 discount right now, plus you'll find a variety of other deals below on other Garmin products and more. Be sure to keep an eye on our best Black Friday smartwatch deals, as well as the Black Friday Garmin deals and best Black Friday Fitbit deals.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Garmin Forerunner 645 Music deals in your region.

Today's best smartwatch Black Friday deals

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS: £349.99 Garmin Forerunner 645 Music GPS: £349.99 £179.99 at Very

Save £170 - The Forerunner 645 Music is almost half price in this incredible deal from Very. It allows you to store 500 songs on your running watch and has a whole host of Garmin features for just under £180.

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS: £249 Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS: £249 £199 at Currys

Save £50 - Early Black Friday Garmin deals are happening, and this gives us £50 off one of the best smartwatches from the company. With up to 7 days battery life, GPS connectivity and more, the Forerunner 245 is a top choice if you're looking for a mid-range running watch.

£349.99 Huge saving Garmin Venu 2: £349.99 £274.51 at Amazon

Save £75.48 The Garmin Venu 2 is a superb sports watch that launched in April 2021, and this is the biggest discount we've seen so far. This deal is for the full-size 44mm model, and applies to both the Granite Blue and Slate colorways.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: £599.99 Lowest price Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: £599.99 £399.99 at Very

Save £200 - The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro has a great discount of a third off right now, and it's one of the most accomplished running watches you're able to buy currently. If you want a big chunk off one of Garmin's very best products, this is the deal to go for.

Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm): £139.99 Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm): £139.99 £109.99 at Very

Save £30 - The larger version of the Huawei Watch GT 2 is a little more expensive, but gives you all the same features as its smaller counterpart with 4mm extra screen real estate for viewing your workout and wellness stats. If you've been looking for a budget-friendly fitness tracker with onboard GPS and impressive battery life, this could be the one for you.

£109.99 Huawei Watch GT 2e: £109.99 £64 at Amazon

Save £45 - A sportier successor to the Huawei Watch GT 2, the GT 2e puts more focus on fitness, with a wider range of activity tracking options (both indoor and outdoor), a new SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation, and the ability to detect six workout types automatically. With a battery life of up to two weeks, it's a solid workout partner.

£39.99 Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6: £39.99 £29.99 at Very

Save £10 - This isn't a gamechanger of a deal, but if you're looking for an affordable fitness tracker this Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 deal comes with an extra tenner off. This tracker comes with heart rate monitoring, a color display and 50m water resistance as well.

More Garmin Forerunner 645 Music deals

