Garmin Forerunner 245 is down to just £180 in Amazon's Black Friday deals

After a new running watch for the end of 2020 and the start of 2021? The Garmin Forerunner 245 is a great choice for most runners, and it's discounted ahead of the official Black Friday deals.

In the UK, you can grab the Forerunner 245 right now as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals but you'll have to act as quickly as possible as the deal isn't set to last much longer.

It seems like the deal will be finishing at midnight GMT on November 20, 2020. That's what the Amazon listing is telling us at the time of writing, and it's likely to go back up to its normal £250 price at that stage.

Garmin Forerunner 245 £249.99 £179 at Amazon

Pick up one of the world's best running watches at one of the lowest prices possible in 2020. The Forerunner 245 is designed for runners who want a solid device to track their location and their training status. If you're after a great piece of wristwear to help you get better at running, this could well be it.

View Deal

The Garmin Forerunner 245 packs a whole lot of features into a neat, lightweight watch. There's on-board GPS, tracking for a huge range of activities (including running, cycling, swimming and strength training to name just a few), all-day heart rate monitoring, and guidance the help you manage your training load.

The Forerunner 245 takes second place in our guide to the best running watches for a reason, and this price makes it an even more attractive option for you this November.

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Garmin Forerunner 245, and we'd be impressed if the price went any lower over Black Friday or Cyber Monday. It's certainly possible, but we wouldn't expect it to go much lower.