WIN! An Xbox 360 slim and new MLG Vault

TechRadar has teamed up with Calibur11 to give away a fantastic Xbox 360 Slim and four cool MLG Vault cases.

Calibur11 has been creating gaming cases for the Xbox 360 for a while now and the MLG Vault range of console cases are built to enhance your gaming experience and improve the efficiency of your humble Xbox 360 Slim.

And the best thing about the cases is that they are customisable. When you plug in the MLG vault you are given the power to light it up, or play it low key. The future-optimised accessories allow for proper placement of your professional gaming equipment.

Case closed

An MLG Vault is specifically designed to entice the novice and thrill the pro. They also help with keeping your gaming machine maintained as the chassis helps stabilise the Xbox 360S while giving it lift to provide better airflow.

The Vault also brings your gaming to a new level with LEDs in unique places and in game interaction.

TechRadar is giving away an Xbox 360 Slim and an MLG Vault to one winner and three runners-up will get a MLG Vault.

This competition is now closed. The winner is G Salt. The runners up are P Wright, P Phillips and T scott.

------------------

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.