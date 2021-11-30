Game is live with a PS5 restock right now - consoles and bundles available

We may be completely out of energy after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but Game is about to end this year's sales event with one last hurrah - a PS5 restock is now live.

The specialist retailer has a number of PS5 consoles and bundles available to buy right now. From what we've seen with previous restocks, expect the consoles to go first but there should be a good opportunity to pick up a bundle if that suits your budget. Options include games such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghosts of Tsushima and many different accessories.

You can follow the link below to see which bundles will be up for grabs. You will probably be put in a queue at this point so best of luck!

Game confirmed that another PS5 restock was on the way on Twitter this morning. The message only mentions PS5 consoles (they usually clarify when the Digital Edition will be in stock, too) so that's all you can expect this morning.

Even though the restock has been live for a while, the queue is still ongoing so you should still be able to buy a PS5 if you get in now. Even if you find yourself in the queue for more than half an hour, there's still a good chance of coming away with a PS5. Don't be too disheartened if you miss out during this early window as there is usually a second drop in the afternoon for any cancelled orders.

Even a year after the PS5 launch, each restock still sells out in a matter of minutes. Still, Game has been one of the better places to get a console with regular drops, a queuing system and anti-scalping measures such as limiting the purchase of a PS5 to one per customer.

PS5 Disc consoles and bundles are available today at Game. Our advice is to go for a bundle to give yourself the best chance to get a PS5 and remain patient if you are put in a queue as stock has been available for close to an hour in previous drops at Game.

Based on the current information out there, this is likely one of your best opportunities to get a PS5 before the end of the year. A couple more stores such as Very and Amazon could hold another restock in December, but it's definitely getting close to the wire before Christmas.

If you do miss out on Game's latest PS5 restock or simply want to know where to buy the PS5 quickly, you can always check the links to buy a PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these as more consoles will hit the shelves throughout 2022. Whatever you do, we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as Sony is committed to delivering 10 million PS5s this year. That means, sooner or later, supply will comfortably meet demand.

Not after the PS5? You can always keep up to date with the latest on where to buy the Xbox Series X and where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED right here as well. Both consoles are definitely going to be heavily in demand in the weeks ahead.