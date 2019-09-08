Save up to 50% on NOW TV's Entertainment pass box sets with our exclusive offer

Our exclusive NOW TV deal is offering savings of up to 50% on the box set-stuffed Entertainment package. You can't get a bigger saving than this anywhere else this week.

A NOW TV Sky Entertainment pass would usually set you back £7.99 a month (and it's going up to £8.99 next month too). But we've got three exclusive offers for new NOW TV customers. The longer sub you sign up for, the bigger the discount you can get. You can save 40% on a two month pass, 45% on four months or get 50% off a six-month deal.

Now TV Entertainment Pass

The six-month Now TV pass for just £23.97 is the best deal we've seen in as long as we can remember in our long-running coverage of the latest NOW TV deals. If you're not sure if you want to sign up for that long, the discounts on the two and four month versions are better than any other NOW TV offer out there at the moment.

You won't find that deal just by browsing around the NOW TV site, only our official NOW TV link above will take you to the deal. Once you've picked an offer, you can start streaming quality box set content straight away. So be sure to take look at Chernobyl, Brassic, Get Shorty, Manifest, Euphoria, Riviera, Warrior, Elementary, The Rookie, Fortitude, The Handmaid's Tale, 30 Rock, The Sopranos, The Wire, Dexter and loads more besides.

The box sets are of course the main draw for us and the often-rotated selection means there's always plenty of new material to enjoy. We'd seriously advise checking out the hype behind the Chernobyl mini series as one of the best shows on the service.

The NOW TV entertainment pass isn't just about box sets though, you can also stream excellent Sky TV channels live. We're talking about Sky One, Sky Witness, Sky Atlantic, Gold, Comedy Central, SyFy, Sky Arts, Discovery Channel, MTV and Nat Geo Wild. And don't forget, unlike signing up with Sky, there's no contract.

And if your telly box is in need of an upgrade, we've rounded up the best cheap TV deals and sales for you too. and if you're curious about a full-on Sky package, check out our roundup of the latest Sky TV deals.