Every Roku streaming stick is on sale right now at Amazon

If you're after a streaming stick, today might be the day to buy Roku. This year's Amazon Prime Day sales event is kicking off, with a host of discounts across the Roku Express, Roku Premiere and Roku Streaming Stick+.

The budget Roku Express is now just £17.99, down from £29.99, while the Roku Premiere has been discounted from £39.99 to just £27.99. The premium Roku Streaming Stick+, on the other hand, is now just £34.99, down from £59.99. (Not in the UK? Check out deals in your region at the end of this article.)

Shop all the Amazon Prime Day deals here

We often see small price drops on Roku streaming sticks, though these 30-40% discounts are pretty good going – especially after the recent launch of Amazon's budget Fire TV Stick Lite, which retails for $29.99 / £29.99 / AU$59.99.

Streaming sticks are great ways to upgrade the operating system on your television, or up the apps available to you. Roku sticks packs in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, NOW TV and many more – and packages them all together in a simple tile-based interface that's a joy to navigate.

You'll get a Roku remote with some shortcut buttons to prominent streaming services, too – though sadly no volume controls.

Today's best Roku streaming stick deals

Roku Express HD streaming stick: £29.99 £17.99 at Amazon

This budget HD streamer sits at the bottom of the Roku range. You'll get HD resolution and SDR, great app support, a simple interface, and huge swathes of free programming on the Roku Channel.View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+: £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

As the top model in Roku's UK range, the Streaming Stick+ packs in 4K HDR, and a built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi antenna for a faster and more stable experience. The lack of Dolby Vision, though, means it's not as high-performing as it could be.View Deal

The Roku range isn't quite as dominant in the streaming market as it once was, with the likes of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV 4K, Nvidia Shield TV, and Google Chromecast all offering impressive performance with competitive specs. Today's deals, though, may be the best reason to go for Roku over the competition.

More streaming stick deals

Looking for more streaming stick deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from across the web right here, with offers available in the US, UK, and Australia.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.