Enormous PSVR sale is happening right now on the PlayStation Store

If you've ever wanted a reason to dust off your old PSVR headset, there's a gigantic sale happening right now on the UK PlayStation Store for VR-exclusive titles playable on both PS4 and PS5. And the best part? The discounts are huge.

The sale, live until September 8, was highlighted in a post on the PSVR subreddit, where the original poster claimed there were far too many deals to list individually. Instead, they linked to every deal page (there's eight of them) on the PSPrices site, and collated some of the best deals in the post.

And once again, there were clearly too many great deals to list, with loads of great PSVR titles sporting discounts upwards of 50%. Arizona Sunshine, for example, is just £9.89 (down from the usual £32.99) while the stunningly good Astro Bot Rescue Mission is 60% off at just £13.99.

The PlayStation Store is known for hosting massive sales every now and then, and to its credit, usually has steeper discounts than what's seen on both Xbox Series X/S and the Nintendo Switch. We've seen big PSVR sales happen in the past, too, but never quite to this degree.

It's also worth noting that some 'hybrid' PSVR titles are also on sale. These games are playable both with and without a PSVR headset (or feature VR-exclusive modes) such as Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown and Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes.

Analysis: PSVR fans, the time is now

PSVR certainly isn't the most powerful VR headset on the market, but it's definitely one of the cheapest and most readily available, not to mention the only one available to play with on a console.

If you already own one, however, you may not have touched the headset for a while. Given that the PSVR is an older headset on even older hardware, support for it isn't quite as rich as it once was.

But that's kind of why this sale is such a big deal. It's a chance to load up your PlayStation account with VR games at absurdly low prices, and be able to try out games you may not have otherwise considered.

Not to mention that with PSVR 2 around the corner, that device's improved specs and higher resolution could help all these first-gen PSVR titles look a bit less soupy. We know some members of the team who've had to put down Skyrim VR due to motion sickness, so here's hoping the better performance of PSVR 2 gives these games a new lease of life.

It's also a bit of a nod from Sony itself. With a new VR device on the way, it may not want to create the impression that it's forgotten about adopters of its first-generation headset; when the deals are this good, it's pretty hard to not at least check out the PlayStation Store to see if there's anything that could catch your eye.