EE’s new Match Day Experience for iPhone 12 lets you watch sports with three friends

The new iPhone is here, and the UK’s largest mobile network is bringing a new way to watch sports on your phone to go alongside it.

EE's new Match Day Experience brings a variety of new features to BT Sports broadcasts, including the option to video-chat with up to three other friends while watching a game. It may not be quite the same as watching a game with your friends, but it's the next-best thing.

Match Day Experience also introduces augmented reality features that allow you to see team lineups, formations and more on a virtual pitch within the app. A feature called Manager Mode will introduce in-game stats over the top of players, showing their name, positions and key metrics.

Other augmented reality features allow you to look around areas of stadiums that you don't usually have access to, including changing rooms, dugouts, trophy rooms and even the tunnels leading onto the pitch.

EE has yet to share what teams will be included in the app, but we're hoping to learn that soon. The focus seems to be on football matches, but the service is confirmed to also be available for certain rugby matches.

Image 1 of 3 An example of the AR features available (Image credit: EE) Image 2 of 3 What EE is calling Manager Mode (Image credit: EE) Image 3 of 3 An example of the 360 experience in EE's new app (Image credit: EE)

Want to feel like you're at the game yourself? A 360 experience feature is designed to make it feel like you're in the crowd yourself, and you're able to pinch-zoom on parts of the pitch for a closer look at the action.

The first game for which Match Day Experience will be available is West Ham United v Manchester City on October 24. EE has confirmed five other games, which you can see below, and we'd expect further games to be announced soon.

24 Oct - Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final – Exeter Chiefs v Wasps

- Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final – Exeter Chiefs v Wasps 27 Oct - UEFA Champions League – Marseille v Manchester City

- UEFA Champions League – Marseille v Manchester City 28 Oct - UEFA Champions League – Manchester United v RB Leipzig

- UEFA Champions League – Manchester United v RB Leipzig 29 Oct - UEFA Europa League – Antwerp v Tottenham Hotspur

- UEFA Europa League – Antwerp v Tottenham Hotspur 31 Oct - Premier League - Sheffield United V Manchester City

EE hasn't been entirely clear if these features will be available on other phones in the future. At the moment, the company is only referring to this as a new package for the iPhone 12 series.

The company did hint that you'll be able to access these services in other ways in the near future, and a spokesperson for the network said more information will be coming soon.

If you want to get access right away, you'll want to buy an iPhone 12 phone (any of the four new devices) on an EE Full Works Plan. That'll give you access to the service right away, as well as access to two other services of your choosing with options of Apple Music, Apple TV+ or Apple Arcade.

These plans are more expensive than your average phone plan though, so be warned that these won't be cheap. You'll be able to pre-order your deal for an iPhone 12 on October 16.