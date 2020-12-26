EE's January Sale: Samsung savings and iPhone deals from the UK's biggest network

Let's face it, the only way to get over the sheer chaos of 2020 is to treat yourself to a new phone in the January Sales – and EE has got you covered with a plethora of phone deals that might just take your fancy.

Whilst these are some truly impressive phone contracts, it's important to note that even with the discounts, EE isn't exactly the cheapest option. So if strong coverage and a great reputation for good customer service are important to you over the cheapest price, keep on scrolling.

- Ring in 2021 with EE's January Sale phone deals in full

Did someone say iPhone deals? One of EE's standout offers in its January Sale is on the iPhone SE, loaded with 10GB of data for just £31 a month. No upfront cost in sight, that's a grand saving of £174.

If you're actually after one of those Samsung S20 FE deals, EE isn't leaving out Android users. Snatch up the budget-friendly 5G version of Samsung's 2020 flagship for just £30 upfront and £51 a month with a juicy 100GB of data.

There are also a ton of great savings across mid-range handsets for those looking for more affordable EE contracts. You can see this information in full below.

The standout phone deals in EE's January Sale:

iPhone SE: at EE | no upfront | 10GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm

With a total saving of £174, partner your brand new iPhone SE with EE's Essential Plan and benefit from Apple's powerful mid-range iPhone. Fuelled by the A13 Bionic chipset – the very same in the iPhone 11 family – the iPhone SE plays host to a 4.7-inch Retina HD True Tone display, and hosts a single 12MP sensor, equipped with Portrait and Night Mode shooting.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: at EE | £30 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £51pm

Want all the features of Samsung's 2020 flagship at a more affordable price? The S20 FE is just that, running 5G for faster download speeds and stronger bandwidth, as well as playing host to the S20's most talked about features: a 120Hz smooth display and triple camera array.

Samsung Galaxy A51: at EE | £30 upfront | 10GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

Want a bigger screen from your mid-range handset? Samsung's A-series is here to tick all your boxes with one of its handsets. For those who enjoy watching films and TV on the go, the A51 boasts a flashy 6.4-inch display. It also comes with premium feeling features like an on-screen fingerprint sensor and four camera package.

Oppo A72: at EE | FREE upfront | 4GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £21pm

Avoid any upfront payments and snatch up the Oppo A72 for just £21 a month in this incredibly cheap phone deal. With a stunning 6.4-inch display, disturbed only by its cut-out front camera, the Oppo A72 is a fantastic, budget-friendly handset with a beefy 5000mAh battery. For those missing the days of wired headphones, this handset also holds strong to the headphone jack.



Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G: at EE | £30 upfront | 10GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £31pm

If a reliable, speedy connection is at the top of your list of priorities when it comes to a smartphone, avoid costly flagships like the S20 and iPhone 12 and snatch up the Oppo Find X2 Lite, which comes 5G ready.

Why are EE's January Sale phone deals are worth the hype?

As previously stated, when it comes to competitive pricing, EE isn't always the best. There are plenty of other retailers out there that offer more bang for your buck. However, EE's reputation precedes itself as the UK's biggest network.

Winning the UK's best network for seven year's in a row, EE has also been awarded the title of the UK's no.1 5G network. In short, then, EE offers a strong coverage nationwide, giving customers the reassurance that, whilst they may pay more here than elsewhere, they'll get the very best service.

Of course, there are plenty of other reasons shopping directly at EE is a good choice, especially during the January Sales. With huge money off savings across a variety of handsets, you can also benefit from free add-ons to your package depending on the kind of plan you go for. Get six months of Apple Music for free. For sporting fans, why not opt for three months of BT Sports on EE? The same goes for Prime Video or Britbox depending on the kind of extra content you're after.

Leading the way for 5G in the UK, you can benefit from the speediest generation of mobile connectivity in 112 cities and towns, too.