Early Prime Day deals drop Echo Buds to their lowest price ever

Early Prime Day deals are hitting the UK this week, and the Amazon Echo Buds are leading the pack with the biggest discount we've ever seen.

You'll find the Alexa-oriented true wireless earbuds available for just £49.99 right now, down from that lofty £119.99 RRP. That's a £70 discount overall, and a saving of 58%. That's a fantastic offer even if you're just curious about how well Amazon's buds hold up.

Bose has had a hand in developing the noise reduction tech inside here, but the main draw is that intuitive Alexa integration. If you're a smart home fanatic, this is an excellent accessory to add to your arsenal of connected devices, especially with multiple layers of privacy protection as well.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more Echo Buds deals in your region.

Amazon Echo Buds: £119.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Buds are now down below £50 for Prime members. That's a record low price drop leaving the true wireless earbuds at their lowest price ever ahead of this month's Prime Day deals. Even if you're just curious about Amazon's ability to produce its own headphones, this is a great price.

You will need a Prime membership to take advantage of this Amazon Echo buds deal, but you'll find a range of free trials available just below.

